President Darryll J. Pines sent the following message to the campus community Wednesday morning:

On Monday, Nov. 9, the University of Maryland learned that our student, Maria Flores Garcia, and her mother had been taken into custody off campus by federal immigration enforcement officials the previous week.

Last night, we learned that Maria and her mother have been released from an immigration detention facility. This news was confirmed by the family attorney. They begin their journey home from Louisiana today, and we are overjoyed and relieved to learn this news.

Thank you, Terrapin community

First, I want to thank our community. Terps advocated for Maria, and students held rallies, information sessions and meetings with Student Affairs leaders, including Vice President Patty Perillo and her team. Latine student organization leaders worked tirelessly, and we are grateful for Student Government Association leadership advocacy. Faculty and staff in the School of Public Health and across the university joined in. So many members of our community stepped up, and I couldn’t be prouder.

Thank you, elected officials

As an institution, our work often happens behind the scenes. Partnership is never more important than when we take on a challenge like this. Since learning of Maria’s detainment in Baltimore, university leaders and administrators have prioritized outreach to her loved ones, connecting them with our elected officials and any assistance they can provide. We worked with everyone we could to mobilize support for our student with the hope of having her back on campus.

And our federal, state and local officials were tremendous partners. I would like to thank the Garcia family and friends, and our partners in government, including U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, Gov. Wes Moore, County Executive Aisha Braveboy, Speaker of the House of Delegates Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Del. Ashanti Martinez and many more for bringing attention to Maria’s case and working on behalf of Maria and her mother.

Our governor, congressional delegation, and state and local leadership worked together, and I want to echo the words of Speaker Peña-Melnyk here: “I’m grateful that Maria Flores Garcia and Mirna Garcia Cabrera are coming home and that these cherished community members will be able to spend the holidays with their loved ones. In her valedictorian address at Parkdale High School this year, Maria told her classmates that 'our dreams don’t have limits or borders,' and I couldn’t agree more. The prayers of so many have been answered today, and I thank God for all who worked to achieve this beautiful outcome.”

Campus resources

This news shook our community. We offered resources, such as guidance that was previously shared regarding interactions with federal enforcement agencies.

In addition, the university is here to continue supporting students with many services available through the Dean of Students Office, the Thrive Center and Student Legal Aid. Resources are also available through the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program. The International Students and Scholars office is available to assist with immigration and visa questions.

Terps are encouraged to seek support through the University Counseling Center, and find additional resources available at mentalhealth.umd.edu.

As a reminder, the University of Maryland Police Department follows state guidance for interacting with federal law enforcement agencies. Contact UMPD if you have questions or concerns about any activity you observe on campus.

In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Maryland (OAG) offers a resource, Know Your Rights, which addresses several issues, including immigration matters. The OAG has also compiled a comprehensive website with resources to support Maryland’s immigrant community.

We respect the privacy of Maria and her family as she transitions home, and we share in the collective gratitude for all those who worked to support our fellow Terp.

Sincerely,