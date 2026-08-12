Maryland Today

If you’re like me, figs have never topped your list of favorite fruits. Brown, a little mushy, somehow cloying and bland at the same time, they rarely show up at the grocery store and only occasionally on menus as part of a salad or dessert.

University of Maryland Facilities Management horticulturist Sam Bahr wants to change that, one surprising bite at a time.

“This one tastes a little like Sprite,” he said last week, holding out a pink slice of the Mega Celeste variety, which retains green skin when ripe and indeed echoes the effervescent, bright flavors of the soft drink.

It was refreshing in the sweltering August sun as Bahr led a full day of tours of the UMD Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s fig and persimmon collection. About 60 enthusiasts from across the state and the UMD community got a chance to try the underappreciated fruit (at least in the United States)—and maybe start a little gardening project of their own.

For the last three years, Bahr has led the transformation of the land around Tawes Hall, planting dozens of fig varieties to better understand which ones can thrive in Maryland’s temperature extremes, and most importantly, which ones taste good. Native to and popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions and likely the first fruit cultivated for human consumption in 9000 B.C.E., just two cultivars have traditionally been grown in the northern regions of the United States, the Brown Turkey and Chicago Hardy, both ripening to a dark purple.