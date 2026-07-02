Maryland Today

The hatchlings are part of the Terrapin Education Research Partnership, run by the Port of Baltimore, which gives educators across Maryland opportunities to use turtles in their classrooms for a school year. This supports the healthy development of the young terrapins, who get a chance to grow bigger and stronger before being faced with predators in the bay, while increasing the environmental literacy of students. (Diamondback terrapins are labeled as vulnerable on the International Union of Conservation’s Red List.)

Math and science education doctoral students Victoria Fernandez, Khusbu Dalal and Mary Ziegler Zimmerman were the terrapins’ daily caretakers in the Benjamin Building, feeding them turtle food (as much as they could eat in 15 minutes) and cleaning their tank as well as collecting data on growth, food consumed, and water and basking temperatures. Throughout the school year, hundreds of students across the university got hands-on experience with the turtles.

“The terrapins are a great way to build relationships with students and establish community,” said Dalal, who teaches an introductory course for aspiring STEM educators. “It’s a really cool program, because it encourages people to think about the impact humans are having on the environment.”

The Fall 2026 batch of hatchlings at UMD will be part of the new $1.5M Grand Challenges institutional grant for IN-PLACE: Interdisciplinary Network for Place-Based Learning, Action and Community-Engaged EnvironMental Health. “The terrapin program is a great example of community-based partnerships that helps not only rigorous conservation research but also supports meaningful learning around some of the grand challenges related to human accelerated climate change and impacts on native species like the terrapin,” said Green. “I hope these terrapins can bring optimism and hope and a feeling of agency when it comes to making a change.”

Make like a nesting turtle and dig into some photos from this trip: