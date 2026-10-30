Maryland Today

A flute that feels like raindrops fluttering across the skin. A violin that registers as a looping sensation. Drums that arrive as an insistent, rhythmic pulse.

That’s how Jill Bradbury, a Deaf scholar and director of the University of Maryland’s School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies (TDPS), describes what live music could feel like for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences. Now, a $150,000 grant from the Artists Make Technology Lab (AMT Lab), an initiative supporting innovation in the performing arts, will help her and an interdisciplinary UMD team make that a reality.

The team will develop wearable technology and software that use haptic feedback — physical sensations such as vibrations — to translate musical elements into patterns audiences can feel on their bodies. Existing wearable devices largely use vibrations to convey changes in pitch and volume, but Bradbury’s team wants to create distinct patterns that capture the qualities of different instruments and how they interact. By layering these patterns, the team hopes to convey the texture and complexity of music in an entirely new way.

“The goal is not to replicate the experience of someone with a full range of hearing, but to create an equivalent experience,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury’s interest in the technology grew out of her own experiences attending musical theater performances and feeling like she was missing layers of the music, even with her cochlear implant and hearing aid.