Maryland Today

Smith, who earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion design at the Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia and a master’s degree in costume design at New York University, was working in the human realm, largely in Manhattan theater, during the ’70s. She had a major breakthrough in 1977, when she and two other women designed and patented the first sports bra, called the Jogbra.

Not long after, a friend connected her with Calista Hendrickson, the lead costume designer for the Muppets. Hendrickson hired Smith to work on “The Muppet Movie.”

Smith only had a few weeks before leaving for a previously scheduled vacation, enough time for her to make a shirt and jeans for Gonzo. After she returned, Hendrickson “bless her heart, tracked me down,” said Smith. “That little blue work shirt was so perfect that she wanted me.”

That was the beginning of Smith’s nearly 30-year relationship with the Jim Henson Company. She helmed costume design for the last season of “The Muppet Show,” designing and creating some 15-20 costumes a week. “There wasn’t time to sketch at all,” she said. “There was one other woman there sewing, and we pretty much had to talk it through.”

Henson, Smith said, was “pretty much as advertised”: kind, supportive, appreciative of his employees’ work. Face time with the big man was at a premium. “If he was walking by, I could grab him and go ‘How about this?,’ but that would be all you could get.”

Muppets can’t pull off all kinds of clothes, Smith learned. Their unnatural skin tones mean that careful attention must be paid to what colors look good on them, and on camera. “Their body types are a little bizarre,” she said. “Very few of them have any shoulders to speak of.”

For the 1982 film “The Dark Crystal,” Smith took inspiration from the clothes of ethnic groups around the world for her designs for the puppet race known as the Pod People. Their costumes were full of beadwork, embroidery and hand-painting done by Smith. “I made all these beautiful shoes for the species, but I should have been focusing on hats,” she said.