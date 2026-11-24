Nancy Roderer ’73’s online physical therapy sessions are an important part of her routine, so she initially brushed off a recent stumble she took while logged on alone at home.

“I got up, so it was fine,” she said.

But as part of one recent study by University of Maryland researchers, Ruipu Hu Ph.D. ’26 guided her toward an uncomfortable question: What might happen if she fell again and she weren’t okay? Could technology designers create a system to monitor for falls in such a situation and send help, she asked Hu?

His research, however, has found that with some slight changes to her exercise practice and slight tweaks to her space, she already has the makings of a simple but effective alert system.

As a member of the College of Information’s Health Aging and Technology Lab (THAT Lab), Hu focuses on the growing importance of videoconferencing technology for seniors, especially those facing cognitive decline. His recent papers broaden the conversation about good design of this technology by looking at more than the interface: Hu and fellow THAT Lab researchers also bring in voices and concerns that the people creating the systems often overlook.

From Zoom to FaceTime to telehealth appointments, videoconferencing is now an integral part of modern life. It has changed the lives of older adults — particularly those with mobility limitations — in important ways, strengthening essential social connections, keeping them active in their religious communities, or allowing them to maintain their careers by participating remotely or taking skill-building webinars.

Telehealth visits improve access to doctors, and online support groups help patients and their engaged caregivers. “This is especially meaningful for people with cognitive impairments,” Hu said.

As videoconferencing surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakes of interruptions to those services also rose. “Your ability to use them shapes your access to a lot of things now,” said College of Information Associate Professor Amanda Lazar, THAT Lab director.

Hu and Lazar, who was his doctoral advisor, set out to discover what would make the systems more resilient and accessible for older users and for those who had noticed worsening memory or other cognitive functions in themselves, or had been diagnosed with more advanced memory loss.

They quickly found that technology design, such as small icons or confusing words, was just part of the picture. Lazar said the team soon shifted its research to focus on personal patterns and details in the overall environment. She recalled one participant who was forgetting to log off after his video calls, creating some embarrassing work situations and forcing him to consider an unwelcome retirement.

“The issue wasn't that he didn't know where the log-off button was or what it meant,” she said. “The issue was that his routine, the things that come naturally, was getting hampered, which he related to the cognitive changes he was experiencing.”

On his first site visits, Hu realized they needed to look at users’ physical spaces to understand their virtual connections: “We started to find all these mundane, but meaningful things that people do.”

For instance, putting a pet in another room, keeping a clock nearby to monitor the time, charging up devices or having a power cord nearby — along with a glass of water for scratchy throats, the right chair and other physical comforts — all could make the difference between a successful call and a frustrating one.

After talking to Hu, Roderer now stays in frame so others on the session can monitor her, and she keeps her phone within reach in case she needs to call for help.

To those who might scoff that this is overcomplicating a simple video chat, Lazar said, “you forget how much work is involved to actually make it work.”

That’s especially true for those with memory issues, for whom preparations like this are not just helpful, but necessary. For example, one study participant described the frustration of walking away from a video call to get something she needed and then not being able to remember what she was looking for, disrupting her call, Hu and Lazar explained at a conference this year in Barcelona.

Hu’s work has helped identify strategies that people use to spread the mental work of a video call over time. Writing down concerns early in the morning, if a person thinks most clearly then, can transform the impact of a telehealth visit scheduled for the afternoon. Setting an expectation with loved ones that a closed door means a request for quiet reduces the effort required to remove distractions for every call.

To help participants recognize their existing strategies, assets and tools for dealing with call disruptions, Hu has asked volunteers to fill in corkboards with photos of objects and routines and helped them create and revise “storybooks” about those routines; both processes allow them to visualize what they may have left out.

In another study, he applied an established theoretical framework that views social interactions through the metaphor of a theatrical performance. This allowed him to suss out the things that happened “backstage,” in preparation for the call, how they led to what happened “frontstage,” during the call, and how this all supported the roles they were performing, from familial to religious to professional, despite the cognitive changes they were experiencing.

Seniors “can be the main character on the stage,” Hu said. “They think about how they want to perform their videoconferences, how they prepare for their videoconference and how they present themselves in front of others.”

Roderer plays a number of roles on her videoconferencing stages. Sometimes she’s a relaxed friend catching up during a social hour across states. Other times she’s an expert panelist, helping review the accreditation of a library studies program.

During the pandemic, she was a host and connector. When family and friends wanted to speak to her late husband, who suffered from dementia, she ran the Zoom calls. “I don’t know what we would have done without that,” she said.