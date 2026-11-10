Maryland Today

I wouldn’t use the words “under threat,” but I would say they are stressed. Because of that, the outcomes that society gets and needs from us are at some risk. A couple of factors you could point to are recent developments with how students come to us — particularly international students — and reductions in federal support of basic science research.

What I want to show, in the context of this narrative of negativity about higher education for more than a decade now, is that these things have directly contributed to the United States’ economic and national security leadership. Bringing some of the best people and the best minds from around the world to do research here is not a cost to this country; it is a benefit that makes us a stronger and richer country.

For example, a lot of people at UMD are aware that Dr. Michael Brin, the father of Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google, immigrated from Russia and joined the University of Maryland math department. His sons grew up in College Park, attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and the University of Maryland, and one goes off to co-found Google. What happens if he’s never allowed to immigrate? Sergey Brin never starts his company and technologies most of us rely on every day wouldn’t exist.