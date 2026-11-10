- November 10, 2026
- By Chris Carroll
Moving from the University of Maryland dean of engineering’s suite into the president’s office in July 2020 required Darryll J. Pines to trek across an eerily empty campus.
COVID-19 had emptied classrooms, labs and residence halls that spring. The public murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by a white Minneapolis police officer a few weeks earlier had cast another kind of pall, one of unacknowledged history and ongoing injustice. Pines called it an era of “twin pandemics” — coronavirus and racism.
Other pressures were building: Promising yet disorienting technologies like artificial intelligence were emerging, poised to upend how people work, learn and understand the world; a window was closing on our chance to head off the most damaging effects of climate change on human society and ecosystems; and just as soberingly, confidence was fraying in the value of higher education.
The UMD president reaffirms the necessity of universities in his new book out Tuesday, “The Progress Machine: How Universities Will Drive Innovation Into the Next Century.” Far from being past their prime, the book contends, institutions of higher learning are society’s best bet to meet the world’s toughest challenges. Published by Johns Hopkins University Press and written with Brian Ullmann ’92 and Paul Fair, the book also traces how universities for decades have driven cultural and technological change, along with rising prosperity.
He talked with Maryland Today about why he remains an optimist about what universities can continue to do.
Where did the idea for the book come from?
The original idea grew out of my own life experiences in academia, and twice working in government at different points in my career, and some stints at corporations early on. I was mulling the question: Where else in society do you see people from as many disparate backgrounds — race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic backgrounds, regions of the country — all coming together with a sense of purpose and collective humanity? I think that is pretty unique to this wonderful place called the academy.
So I started thinking and investigating, how has the United States achieved its leadership in the world in education and research, economics and national security? If you look closely, the answer is primarily the work that came out of research universities.
That is a very positive story to tell, but the book starts in a darker place.
I began thinking about the book years ago, before our current moment in which we are seeing some backlash against higher education that has even included defunding important research. I started writing it in the context of COVID, unrest in the United States, and wars and destruction around the world.
So, at the same time that we’re focusing on the positive aspects like discovery and exploration and entrepreneurship, we’re also asked to focus on these terrible, difficult problems, to solve them and make society and the world better. And both of those things are very much what we do at the University of Maryland, as do our colleagues at universities around the country and the world.
Do you feel universities are under threat in a way that could impede their teaching or research missions?
I wouldn’t use the words “under threat,” but I would say they are stressed. Because of that, the outcomes that society gets and needs from us are at some risk. A couple of factors you could point to are recent developments with how students come to us — particularly international students — and reductions in federal support of basic science research.
What I want to show, in the context of this narrative of negativity about higher education for more than a decade now, is that these things have directly contributed to the United States’ economic and national security leadership. Bringing some of the best people and the best minds from around the world to do research here is not a cost to this country; it is a benefit that makes us a stronger and richer country.
For example, a lot of people at UMD are aware that Dr. Michael Brin, the father of Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google, immigrated from Russia and joined the University of Maryland math department. His sons grew up in College Park, attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and the University of Maryland, and one goes off to co-found Google. What happens if he’s never allowed to immigrate? Sergey Brin never starts his company and technologies most of us rely on every day wouldn’t exist.
Can you share a favorite example you found while working on the book of university innovation changing lives?
One of our most inspiring things here is the focus on being the first Do Good campus. There are plenty of success stories, but one that I really like is the Food Recovery Network. Students here started it, and now it has hundreds of chapters around the world gathering uneaten and still fresh food from dining halls and other kitchens to serve hot meals to the homeless and disenfranchised. What this says to me is we can all use our sense of innovation and creativity to build something that makes the world a better place and improve the human condition.
What does Maryland need to do to keep humming as a “progress machine?”
Our greatest opportunity is staying true to our original mission. As Maryland’s land-grant flagship, we exist to serve all Marylanders through education, service and research, and by translating that research into things that benefit people and society.
We’ve done that across every field, not just STEM. Jim Henson created the Muppets, which have stood the test of time. Jeff Kinney created a popular comic strip called Igdoof in the Diamondback, and later launched the popular book series for children, ”Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” which has sold 300 million copies in multiple languages. Kevin Plank, a Terp football player, had an idea for a shirt that would wick away sweat and built Under Armour.
Our research enterprise is another engine. Physics faculty here worked on trapped-ion technology that led to the quantum computing startup IonQ, and now we’re building a “Capital of Quantum” ecosystem around it. That doesn’t happen without federal research funding: The government invests in research, we hire great faculty, they innovate with great students, and that work eventually becomes something practical for society.
We need to keep bringing talented people here, helping them find a sense of purpose and enabling them to contribute to society. That’s what fuels the progress machine.
TopicsResearch
UnitsOffice of the President