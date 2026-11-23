Taking off work, finding childcare and just not knowing where to get help all hamper postpartum women from seeking mental health care, according to a new study from University of Maryland researchers.

The study published Thursday in Women’s Health Issues also found that directly asking women after childbirth whether they need mental health care, rather than relying on screening or diagnoses, reveals that more women reported needing care than was previously known.

“The biggest logistical barrier was not having time to get care, something every new mom can relate to. When you’re recovering from birth and caring for a newborn, your own care can be the first thing to go,” said senior author Marie E. Thoma, associate professor in the School of Public Health’s Department of Family Science. “This study helps pinpoint the barriers we can address to make mental health support fit into new moms’ lives.”

Thoma also leads the Women's Health Interdisciplinary Research Collaborative, a 2026 UMD Grand Challenges Grants institutional awardee. The research team also included lead author Rebecca Gourevitch, assistant professor, and doctoral student Melody Afrane Pinamang, both in the Department of Health Policy and Management.

Mental health conditions are the leading cause of pregnancy-related death in the United States. Yet almost all these deaths are considered preventable if women are effectively screened during and after giving birth and then connected with needed care, according to CDC data from 2017-19.

“Accessing mental health care after giving birth shouldn’t be a life-and-death issue,” said Gourevitch. “This study shows that in addition to current screening tools, it is also essential that women get the chance to report their own mental health needs.”

The UMD study found 28.8% of women self-reported a need for mental health care. Other studies using screenings and diagnoses as measures, estimate 10-20% of women have postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, with differing rates depending on the population and data source. One-third of women who needed care did not receive it, with even lower rates of access among women who had Medicaid, were uninsured or were Hispanic.

Current federal and state policy efforts focus on improving insurance access, lowering cost of services and increasing screenings to ensure access to appropriate mental health services.

The study drew on surveys from over 13,000 women from the 2022 Pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System, data that is representative of postpartum women across 16 states. The research team examined responses to self-reported questions on their need for postpartum mental health care, access to needed postpartum mental health care and barriers to postpartum mental health care among those who did not access needed care.

“Focusing on women’s experience of their own mental health meant this survey identified women who may not meet clinical criteria of mental health disorders, or who may not have access to services to get diagnosed, but are still in need of care,” said Gourevitch.

Gourevitch warns that even the high rate of postpartum women needing care may be an undercount, as people may not self-report mental health needs for various reasons: not recognizing the symptoms, negative experiences such as discrimination within the health system or because of the stigma associated with mental health issues in general.

"This suggests that we should invest more in the policies that remove those barriers, such as paid family leave, paid sick leave, affordable childcare and telemedicine,” said Gourevitch.