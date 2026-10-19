Maryland Today

In the lobby of a classroom building at Howard Community College, a student stops to ask Jill Nagiel a question about application deadlines. A few minutes later, Nagiel introduces another student interested in computer science to a colleague. Before lunch, she’ll be peppered with questions about the Maryland Transfer Advantage Program and the UMD transfer process.

This stream of questions is why Nagiel, a program manager within the University of Maryland’s Pre-Transfer Advising Office, works on HCC’s campus, 20 miles from College Park: to help future Terps find their way.

The office facilitates the process for prospective UMD transfer students, who make up about one-third of UMD’s bachelor’s degree graduates. Since 2017, UMD pre-transfer advisors have been embedded in Howard, Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s community colleges.

“I am able to help students see that the pathway to transfer is straightforward once they understand the requirements,” said Nagiel, who meets with students individually in HCC’s advising office. “As I finish my fifth year at HCC, I think the word is out that UMD Pre-Transfer Advising is a helpful resource.”

Having a physical presence at the community college allows the pre-transfer advisors to provide early and continuous guidance on to community college students selecting courses, exploring career options, understanding financial aid, and monitoring progress at key milestones, particularly when students encounter academic or other challenges, said Office of Pre-Transfer Advising assistant directors Leah Howell and Megan Forbes Cleaver.

During this National Transfer Student Week (Oct. 19-23), the advisors are hosting special events, such as virtual information sessions throughout Maryland and tabling events on community college campuses.

More than half of UMD’s 3,400 incoming transfer students each academic year come from one of Maryland’s community colleges.

“Transfer students bring experience, determination and a clear sense of purpose to our campus,” said William A. Cohen, associate provost and dean for undergraduate studies. “The sooner we connect with them, often in their first semester at community college, the more confidently they move toward a four-year degree. Our pre-transfer advisors make that possible by meeting students where they are.”

Faith Foncham ’28 knew during her senior year at Atholton High School in Columbia that attending HCC and transferring into UMD were her next steps. She’d save money while still having the chance to attend a top university for mechanical engineering. Nagiel helped her develop an academic plan for her time at HCC and encouraged her to take on leadership roles that prepared her for life at UMD, where she is a member of the Black Engineers Society.

After transferring, Foncham still faced some challenges “learning how to learn” in some of her more difficult classes. But, she said, if working with Nagiel taught her anything, it was that UMD is full of resources.

Reavin Zhan ’28, now in his first semester at UMD, returned to America after spending his formative years in China. Once he learned how competitive limited enrollment programs are, he began to realize just how important those advising sessions would be to attain his goal of majoring in computer science.

Zhan met with “Ms. Jill,” as he refers to Nagiel, twice a month. Following her advice, he became a member of HCC’s Schoenbrodt Honors Program and Phi Theta Kappa and later vice president of research within PTK. Gaining such leadership experience and academic rigor gave Zhan the added confidence to apply for the Frederick Douglass Scholarship, a merit-based academic scholarship for transfer students from Maryland community colleges.

Nagiel also gave him interview tips and reviewed his essays, a task he called “the most painful part” of his applications.

“If you’re planning to transfer to a four-year institution, you definitely have to plan ahead,” Zhan said. “You don’t want to miss an opportunity.”

Wontae Neal, the Prince George’s Community College program manager, said that students sometimes choose a major at the community college that sounds closest to their intended major at UMD, not realizing there may be even better aligned programs. And advisors can potentially save students thousands of dollars if they can help them avoid having to retake prerequisite courses for their majors.

In partnership with the HCC admissions and recruiting team, Nagiel participates in an information session each February for high school seniors who may have been denied freshman admission to UMD and want to learn more about the pathway from HCC to College Park. Nagiel also facilitates an annual alumni panel where she invites current UMD students who studied at HCC to share their transfer experiences.

“I love it when I receive messages from students who have transferred to or graduated from UMD and just wanted to thank me for helping them during their transfer journey,” Nagiel said. “Their gratitude for the work that I love doing means a lot.”