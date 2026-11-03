Maryland Today

Tucked away on a quiet residential street, Mount Rainier’s community garden beckons like a botanical buffet. Hardworking honeybees and monarch butterflies tend to plots of eggplant and tomatoes, steering clear of the preschoolers clutching fresh-picked green beans in their pudgy fists.

The garden (which was formerly a vacant lot) has been a boon to residents living in the cluster of apartments a block away, where growing opportunities are limited to balcony pots. But for 10 years, there was a caveat: With no water source on site, gardeners had to lug water from home. That changed this fall, when a University of Maryland program helped the city 5 miles to the south secure funding for a permanent water line, to the delight of city officials, resident gardeners and their thirsty flora.

“Because of our longstanding work with Sustainable Maryland,” said Councilmember Valerie Woodall, “we were able craft a narrative and leverage our initial funding to then say, help us take the next step.”

It’s one of thousands of small “greening” actions that communities across the state have accomplished over the past 15 years in partnership with Sustainable Maryland (SM), a program run by UMD’s Environmental Finance Center that offers free assistance pathways to grant funding, expertise, training and a network of green-minded peer communities. With the addition of Delmar and Glenarden this month, the program now boasts 101 participating municipalities in its ranks — over 60% of those in the state, including 100% in Prince George’s County.

SM communities have blanketed landfills with solar panels, employed hungry goats to eradicate invasive species, launched residential composting programs and outfitted their police squads with electric vehicles. In nearby Riverdale Park, the program helped the town’s green team instigate “migration-friendly” streetlights, build rain gardens, install public art and work with town officials to establish food security programs. The town’s latest project, in partnership with the nonprofit Casey Trees, transformed a vacant, overgrown lot into a park so inviting it would make Leslie Knope blush.