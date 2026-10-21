Maryland Today

“Another Look, Another World,” which opened last week and is hosting an opening reception on Wednesday in the Herman Maril Gallery, celebrates six insects on the state’s list of rare, threatened and endangered animals. Funded by an Arts for All Spring 2026 ArtsAMP grant, the exhibition features about 55 sculptures, paintings, drawings and textiles that turn bugs into objects of beauty.

“The idea is to explore visual art as a pathway to environmental education,” said Madeline Potter ’19, M.S. ’23, a UMD Extension faculty specialist with the Home and Garden Information Center who focuses on insects. “We wanted to find new, hands-on ways to teach people about the world of insects. We have our lovely on-campus insect zoo, but not everyone feels comfortable around live arthropods.”

Potter and Lindsay Barranco M.S. ’24, coordinator of experiential learning at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Institute of Applied Agriculture, conceived of the exhibition after reading about a similar show at the University of Nebraska. “That kind of opened up this world to me,” said Potter. “I was like, ‘Oh, we can do art and science in this way.’”