Skip site navigation
Maryland Today
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Athletics

Terps Win Field Hockey Big Ten Conference Title

Women complete the regular-season B1G campaign with a 7-1 record.

B1 G fieldhockey

No. 2 Maryland rolled past No. 9 Iowa 5-1 on Friday afternoon to cap off the regular season, clinch an undefeated home campaign and capture the Big Ten conference title. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics)

The Maryland field hockey team (16-1) secured their 28th all-time conference title Friday with a 5-1 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The Terps share the 2026 Big Ten Championship with Northwestern; both finished the regular season tied at 7-1 in conference play.

Maryland will be the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament as it pursues its 10th overall Big Ten field hockey title. The Terps will face the No. 7 seed at 2 p.m. Wednesday on B1G+.

Under head coach Missy Meharg, the Terps have now secured nine Big Ten championships, including seven regular-season titles (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2026) and two Big Ten Tournament crowns (2015, 2018).

Maryland’s conference titles date back to the program's inception in 1974 and span its tenures in the ACC and Big Ten. The 2026 championship also marks the University of Maryland's 52nd Big Ten championship since joining the conference in 2014.

This season, the Terps defeated Penn State (4-3), Rutgers (3-0), No. 19 Michigan (5-2), Michigan State (4-0), Ohio State (4-0), No. 13 Indiana (1-0) and No. 9 Iowa (5-1) en route to the championship.

Topics

Athletics

Tags

Field Hockey

Units

Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

Related Articles

Athletics

October 14, 2026
Family with two Terps who served as UMD’s much-loved mascot endow the program.

Athletics

September 03, 2026
Get game tickets and enjoy stadium upgrades. Plus: Find hundreds of ways to stay fit.