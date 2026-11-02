Maryland Today

The Maryland field hockey team (16-1) secured their 28th all-time conference title Friday with a 5-1 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The Terps share the 2026 Big Ten Championship with Northwestern; both finished the regular season tied at 7-1 in conference play.

Maryland will be the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament as it pursues its 10th overall Big Ten field hockey title. The Terps will face the No. 7 seed at 2 p.m. Wednesday on B1G+.

Under head coach Missy Meharg, the Terps have now secured nine Big Ten championships, including seven regular-season titles (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2026) and two Big Ten Tournament crowns (2015, 2018).

Maryland’s conference titles date back to the program's inception in 1974 and span its tenures in the ACC and Big Ten. The 2026 championship also marks the University of Maryland's 52nd Big Ten championship since joining the conference in 2014.

This season, the Terps defeated Penn State (4-3), Rutgers (3-0), No. 19 Michigan (5-2), Michigan State (4-0), Ohio State (4-0), No. 13 Indiana (1-0) and No. 9 Iowa (5-1) en route to the championship.