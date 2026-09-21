Maryland Today

The bottle of olive oil on Charles Clark’s desk isn’t for drizzling on his lunchtime salad, nor is the club soda on his windowsill for sipping between experiments.

Instead, these pantry staples can illustrate some basics of quantum mechanics.

Shining different-colored laser pointers into clear coconut oil and green olive oil, the University of Maryland physicist shows how these lights operate at different energy levels; red is the lowest and violet is the highest that a human eye can see. While the red laser looks the same whether shone on a plain white surface, into each pool of oil or through the bubbly water, the violet beam behaves differently. The chemicals in the liquids absorb the invisible wavelengths—chlorophyll in olive oil and quinine in tonic water—causing them to fluoresce and turn bright orange or blue.

“This was one of the outstanding mysteries of physics” in the early 1900s, said Clark. “Why does the color change here, but not there?”