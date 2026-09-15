Maryland Today

When Keagan Suddith ’27 hit the polls in November 2024, she didn’t go it alone. She took her mom. A first-time voter, she knew her pick for the next president; her conviction stopped there.

“I truly didn’t know what I was doing,” the communication major recalled. “I didn’t know I had to go to a specific polling place or what to bring for ID. And there was so much more on the ballot beside Kamala or Trump.”

Many Terps find themselves in Suddith’s shoes this fall with the midterm elections approaching—but don’t have a parental shepherd nearby. Questions abound: What am I voting on exactly? Where do I go? And when is it?

But for new University of Maryland voters, answers are available, and now on two wheels: ElectionCycle and DemocraCycle, two tricked-out cargo bikes emblazoned in Terrapin red and gold, will ferry TerpsVote volunteers all over campus this fall to ensure students are armed with the intel and agency to exercise their civic right on Nov. 3.

As part of the Creative Placemaking’s Design & Democracy initiative, the bikes were created by faculty and students from UMD’s architecture program and studio art department as an extension of VOTE (Fearlessly)!, a partnership with TerpsVote to educate new voters on campus. Inspired by the microbusinesses zipping around bike-friendly cities like Copenhagen and Amsterdam, they unfold in mere seconds into eye-grabbing, interactive information tables. Students can learn how to register, how to file a mail-in ballot, where to go on Election Day, even where to find information on midterm candidates. Led by the Creative Placemaking Program, the bikes’ design and construction was supported by a Do Good Campus Fund grant, the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and UMD’s Arts for All initiative.