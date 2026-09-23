Maryland Today

A chicken, a loaf of bread, a toxic spill, a river, medication and cloud computing might seem at first glance like the setup for a techno-disaster thriller. But for players of a new game developed at the University of Maryland, these elements are an invitation to explore how microorganisms shape human health, agriculture and the environment.

The microbiome story dice game was the idea of Mihai Pop, an MPower Professor of computer science and co-director of the University of Maryland Center of Excellence in Microbiome Sciences. Designed to spark conversation and creativity, the game challenges players to connect symbols engraved on six dice and use them to describe a hypothetical study of these communities of microbes that we couldn’t live (literally) without.

“The microbiome affects nearly every part of our lives, from the food we eat to the health of our bodies and the environment,” said Pop, who has an appointment in the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). “The dice give people a playful way to make those connections and imagine the kinds of questions microbiome scientists ask.”

Members of the microbiome center and other researchers helped pilot and refine the game. Terrapin Works laser-engraved the dice, and Pop made their storage boxes at the Rockville Makerspace.