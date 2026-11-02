Maryland Today

Tuesday’s midterm is the rare one that students may be excited about: It’s Election Day and for many Terps, their first opportunity to cast a ballot.

Polling sites in Maryland are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 for the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. But the process can raise questions for new voters, and even for ballot-box veterans: Can I still register? Where’s my polling station? What about mail-in voting?

TerpsVote, the University of Maryland’s nonpartisan student, faculty, and staff initiative dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation, has amped up its outreach to answer those questions. It’s hosting a Party at the Polls from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Adele H. Stamp Student Union, a polling site for some students (see more below!). In addition to last-minute support, visitors will be treated to giveaways, snacks, photo ops and special guest appearances.

In the meantime, Courtney Holder, assistant director of leadership and community service-learning at the Stamp and a TerpsVote coalition member, provided this quick guide to how to make your voice heard: