Maryland Today

For 20 years, the National Brewing Company’s mustachioed mascot has been the neon charm on Baltimore’s city skyline, calling to thirsty commuters traveling I-95 with its a sudsy siren song. But Natty Boh’s old-timey look is also a nostalgic nod to its nine-story perch that opened in 1885 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The historic brewing plant is one of over 1,300 treasures in Maryland—from covered bridges in Thurmont to University Park’s historic district—and thousands more nationwide safeguarded by their register designation, born 60 years ago this week with the signing of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Now a University of Maryland faculty member will help determine what sites in the state are selected for the recognition. Gov. Wes Moore last month appointed Professor Susan Kern, director of UMD’s Historic Preservation Program, to a four-year term on the Maryland Governor’s Consulting Committee on the National Register of Historic Places, which evaluates and forwards nominations for the register based on criteria determined by the U.S. Department of Interior.

Kern follows a long line of School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation faculty tapped for the committee, including Professor Donald Linebaugh and Distinguished University Professor Matthew Bell, who serves on the District of Columbia’s committee. Former Adjunct Professor Brent Leggs now serves as president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Beyond simply maintaining historic integrity of our urban and rural fabric, the NHRP is integral to telling the American story, said Kern, and preserving what matters to the people.

“At the most basic level, it’s a tool to help people understand the meaning of places that mattered in their lives,” said Kern. “Whether the designation is a building or a historic event, it’s a brilliant device for connecting people with history.”

So, aside from a commemorative metal plaque or highway marker, what are the rewards of being named to the register? Below, Kern delves into the details of this landmark legislation about … landmarks.