Maryland Today

An Olympic gold medal-winning triple jumper, an NFL Pro Bowler and a WNBA All-Star and her coach in College Park are among nine exceptional Terrapins who will be inducted Friday night into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2026 honorees are Marissa Coleman (women's basketball), Taylor Cummings (women's lacrosse), Brenda Frese (women's basketball coach), Michael Howley (men's lacrosse), Dennis Ivory (men's track and field), Thea LaFond (women's track and field), Shawne Merriman (football), Joe Smith (men's basketball) and Graham Zusi (men's soccer).

“Their impact extends far beyond competition, as they inspired teammates, elevated their sports and represented the University of Maryland with excellence on and off the field,” said Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “We are excited to celebrate their remarkable careers and officially welcome them into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame.”

Induction into the Hall of Fame, founded in 1982 by the M Club and developed with the Athletics Department, represents the highest athletic honor the University can bestow.

“Statistics, accolades and records tell just one part of an athlete's story," said Renaldo Nehemiah, executive director of the M Club and member of the 1998 Hall of Fame class. “Recognition from one's peers is the greatest compliment and honor of all, and for these nine individuals, their peers have spoken clearly and loudly. They are among the best of the best."

Bob ’66 and Carol Baker will be honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award in recognition of their support of Maryland student-athletes. The Bakers attended 517 consecutive football games, home and away, between 1976 and the COVID-19 pandemic, and they support several initiatives within Maryland Athletics and across campus. They also created the Bob and Carol Baker Endowed Scholarship for the university.

Learn more about each of this year’s inductees: