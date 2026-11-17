A couple who retired from careers in Montgomery County Public Schools has made a $1.2 million commitment to help prepare student-athletes at the University of Maryland to become the next generation of educators.

With their gift to Maryland Athletics, Michael ’67 and Cynthia ’74 Headman established the Terrapin Teaching and Coaching Pathway Endowed Student Support Fund. It provides support for student-athletes enrolled in teacher education programs in the College of Education in the form of stipends during student-teaching, travel, conferences, internships and extracurricular activities, among other expenses.

The Headmans’ gift also takes advantage of the Maryland Legacy Challenge, a new campuswide matching-gift initiative that unlocks up to $10,000 for donors who include the university in their estate plans. This additional money will go help the Headmans’ new fund make an immediate impact on student-athletes.

“We are proud graduates of the University of Maryland,” said Michael and Cynthia. “Our goal is to provide student-athletes the opportunity to share similar opportunities that we have treasured in our lives: graduating from a major university; enjoying a career as a public school teacher and educator; cheering on the Terps through thick and thin; and maintaining new and old friendships along the way.”

The Headmans’ gift supports Forward: The University of Maryland Campaign for the Fearless, a $2.5 billion fundraising initiative in support of expanding access to UMD's top-tier education, accelerating groundbreaking research and building stronger communities. Maryland Athletics aims to raise at least $350 million as part of the campaign, elevating priorities that fit into four fundraising objectives: Elevate a championship culture; empower young people to realize their full potential; mold tomorrow's leaders today; and foster success through community.

“Student-athletes have infinite potential as future educators. They have spent years building their skills in leadership, teamwork, resilience and commitment to helping others succeed," said College of Education Dean Kimberly Griffin. "This investment will create more opportunities for them to translate those strengths into meaningful careers in education and coaching. We are grateful for their generosity.”

Teaching is woven into the fabric of Michael and Cynthia’s lives. Michael, who graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in public policy, is a retired elementary school principal and public school teacher. Cynthia, who earned a degree in elementary education from UMD, is a retired teacher.

“The Headmans’ generosity is yet another reminder of college athletics’ important role in our university’s ecosystem,” said Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “This fund, which will empower young women and men to pursue their dreams both academically and athletically, is the direct result of Maryland Athletics’ ability to foster pride in our community and mold future leaders.”