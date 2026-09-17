Maryland Today

Whether you're consuming calories or burning them, or planning a next year's off-campus cohabitation or a career collaboration, there's no shortage of new options opening nearby.

The latest additions to Greater College Park, the $2 billion initiative to reinvigorate the community around the University of Maryland campus, include not only new retail and housing up and down Baltimore Avenue but also developments along the new Purple Line light-rail corridor, such as high-tech additions to the Discovery District.

“I’m excited about continuing to further the dynamic ecosystem of new businesses and new people, and having another great year at the flagship university of the great state of Maryland,” said Ken Ulman, UMD’s chief strategy officer for economic development and president of the Terrapin Development Company (TDC).

Scroll through before you take your next stroll through College Park: