Maryland Today

- September 17, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Whether you're consuming calories or burning them, or planning a next year's off-campus cohabitation or a career collaboration, there's no shortage of new options opening nearby.
The latest additions to Greater College Park, the $2 billion initiative to reinvigorate the community around the University of Maryland campus, include not only new retail and housing up and down Baltimore Avenue but also developments along the new Purple Line light-rail corridor, such as high-tech additions to the Discovery District.
“I’m excited about continuing to further the dynamic ecosystem of new businesses and new people, and having another great year at the flagship university of the great state of Maryland,” said Ken Ulman, UMD’s chief strategy officer for economic development and president of the Terrapin Development Company (TDC).
Scroll through before you take your next stroll through College Park:
Restaurants and shopping
College Park Shopping Center
Early this summer, TDC and Northpond Partners purchased College Park Shopping Center, home to CVS, Honey Pig, Cava and more. While the retailers there will remain the same, look out for aesthetic improvements, from better lighting to updated signage and restriped parking. The shopping center is also home to an office building, which currently counts a karate studio and property management company among its tenants; the goal is to attract new tenants to the offices.
Union on Knox
Several new shops are set to open this fall, joining Shake Shack, Chopt and Berries and Bowls, including Black Lion Café, which specializes in Ethiopian coffee and also offers sandwiches and pastries; Duck Donuts, featuring fan favorite flavors like maple bacon, s’mores and beach ball; and nail salon Boho Nails. Open Barre, created by Lauren Filocco ’12, is also under construction and aiming for a fall opening. The studio offers classes that blend Pilates, yoga and ballet and was previously located in the College Park Shopping Center.
“We’re really proud of the combination of national chains with local retailers we’ve helped move in,” said Ulman.
The Aster
Anchored by Trader Joe’s and Crunch Fitness, the complex will add Teriyaki Madness, which offers fast-casual Asian fare, and Hot Worx, an infrared fitness studio; both are waiting on building permits.
Little Blue Menu
The restaurant, an experimental concept that offered burgers, pizza and wings alongside Chick-fil-A staples like chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries, will close in early 2027 and be converted to a regular Chick-fil-A.
Housing
Rambler College Park North
Bricks are going up on the façade of Rambler College Park North, where the Campus Village strip mall used to be. The development by LV Collective and Harrison Street is scheduled for completion in Fall 2027 and will feature 288 units of student-oriented housing, with amenities like a coffee shop, co-working mezzanine and yoga studio. The ground floor will feature 15,000-plus square feet of retail (including some previous Campus Village tenants), and a community center will honor the history of the neighboring Lakeland community. The same ownership group has also purchased the Landmark apartment building, home to Rally House, now renamed Rambler College Park South.
Aviation Landing
Plans have been filed for the new housing and amenity complex between College Park Airport and the Junior Tennis Champions Center. TDC, working with the Castle family and Mosaic Development Partners, will soon display banners about Aviation Landing on the fencing.
Terrapin House
A strip mall and housing along Baltimore Avenue and Hartwick Road have been demolished to make way for Terrapin House, a six-story mixed-use development that will include 93 multifamily units, retail and a parking garage. Previous tenants include Pho Thom, now relocated to Union on Knox, and Northwest Chinese, which now offers its signature noodles and sides at Li Chun Café in the College Park City Hall during dinnertime.
Terra
The former Mazza Grandmarc is under new management and has changed names. Units are undergoing renovations and the complex now runs its own shuttle bus to campus.
Discovery District Maryland
The Microsoft Quantum Research Center
Opening in late September, Microsoft’s arrival is setting the stage for greater collaborations between UMD researchers and Microsoft scientists, as well as opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to intern.
Quantum Motion
The U.K.-based company will also be opening an office and lab in the Discovery District. They join a number of quantum technology companies in the university’s research park and innovation hub, located at 5700 Rivertech Court.
Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS)
In addition, construction is underway for the new 110,000-square-foot ARLIS headquarters on River Road.
TopicsCampus & Community