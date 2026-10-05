Maryland Today

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Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Research

In Aquaponics Lab, UMD Researchers Make a Splash

Sustainable agriculture finds home in lab that feeds innovation as well as Terps in the dining halls.

The next time you dig into a plate of crispy tilapia or a leafy salad at one of the University of Maryland dining halls, you might just be savoring one of the benefits of having an aquaponics lab on campus.

Housed in a 1,200-square-foot greenhouse just up the hill from the Xfinity Center, it’s led by Jose-Luis Izursa, senior lecturer in the Department of Environmental Science and Technology. Aquaponics combines aquaculture, or fish farming, with hydroponics, growing plants in water instead of soil. It’s a practice that uses just 10% of the water of traditional farming, without chemical fertilizers or pesticides. 

Join Maryland researchers and students as they explain the benefits of aquaponics for sustainability and health in the latest installment of "Enterprise: University of Maryland Research Stories."

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Environmental Science and Technology Research

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College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

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