- November 23, 2026
- By John Tucker
Belt-tightening at Thanksgiving feels all wrong, but Americans shopping for the family feast have been pummeled this year by inflation. Will they choke on the prices in the supermarket poultry aisle? And do dinner hosts need to rethink their savory side dishes (and desserts disguised as side dishes)?
Food industry economist James MacDonald, a research professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of Maryland, has crunched the numbers on the holiday spread, tracking everything from the per-pound price of the bird to the going rate on the tubers in Aunt Betty’s sweet potato casserole. He pulled up a chair with Maryland Today, breaking down the costs and sharing advice you’ll be thankful for.
How does the price of a turkey compare to last year?
The U.S. Farm Bureau, which is the largest lobbying organization for farmers, sends volunteers out to supermarkets to gather prices. This year it says the cost of a frozen turkey is $1.44 pound on average — up 10% from last year — and that a 16-pound bird will run you $23.68.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which surveys thousands of supermarkets on advertised deals each week, cites a slightly higher rate hike this year: 14%. But they list an average price of a turkey at $1.11 a pound, or $17.76 for a bird. That suggests there are deals to be had in stores with a turkey overstock.
It's not that either measurement is wrong. But it tells you: Boy, it pays to look around.
What are the prices for other traditional food items? How much will the average Thanksgiving dinner cost this year?
The Farm Bureau says the average cost of a 10-person dinner with a frozen turkey is $58.63, excluding beverages. That’s 6% higher than last year’s $55 average. About two-thirds of the increase is due to higher turkey costs. But prices for cranberries, sweet potatoes and stuffing are all up about 5 or 10%. Milk also jumps out, up 30 cents a gallon.
Would you forgo mashed potatoes cooked with milk to save 30 cents this year?
Well, the cost of potatoes is down, so it evens out!
What are the drivers of higher prices?
Turkey consumption has grown domestically and globally, and the U.S. is exporting more to meet demand. At the same time, beef prices have gone up significantly, so I suspect people have been substituting turkey for beef in general throughout the year.
Because we don’t import turkey, tariffs haven’t played a role in higher prices. Generally, the cost of diesel hasn’t had a big impact, though it does hit Northeast harder than other parts of the country, likely contributing to a $61.57 average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, 5% above the national rate.
For other side items, food commodities generally fluctuate up and down far more than inflation, and it happens that this year, several of these products happen to be up.
Are there any nontraditional foods dinner hosts can swap in this year to cut costs?
This year, a fresh turkey is double the cost of a frozen turkey — a bigger gap than last year, according to the USDA. Some people think there’s a difference in quality, but you do get a better deal. But remember that it’s going to take you several days to defrost it, so you better get one today.
This year it’s just my wife and me, and we’re going to roast a chicken. The price of chicken has fallen this year. If you have a bigger crew coming over and want to save money, you can make a lasagna, which for 10 people will run you $35 for the ingredients. But it’s a lot of work for the cook.