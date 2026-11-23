Belt-tightening at Thanksgiving feels all wrong, but Americans shopping for the family feast have been pummeled this year by inflation. Will they choke on the prices in the supermarket poultry aisle? And do dinner hosts need to rethink their savory side dishes (and desserts disguised as side dishes)?

Food industry economist James MacDonald, a research professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of Maryland, has crunched the numbers on the holiday spread, tracking everything from the per-pound price of the bird to the going rate on the tubers in Aunt Betty’s sweet potato casserole. He pulled up a chair with Maryland Today, breaking down the costs and sharing advice you’ll be thankful for.