Maryland Today

Decades of fundamental quantum research, a sharp focus on commercialization, and close ties with federal labs and industry led to the launch in College Park of IonQ, the first dedicated quantum computing and networking firm to go public.

Doubling down on all those elements means it’s only a matter of time until another world-class quantum company takes root in the University of Maryland’s growing quantum ecosystem, UMD President Darryll J. Pines told an audience of several hundred on Thursday at the 2026 Quantum World Congress.

"The next IonQ is just around the corner because of our commitment to fundamental research that leads over time to breakthroughs that are then commercialized and brought to market," Pines said.

UMD is the lead academic partner for the three-day conference, which is being held for the first time in College Park and ends Friday. The more than 2,000 registrants for the event at the Hotel at the University of Maryland come from around the globe and include tech companies large and small from the quantum industry and beyond, entrepreneurs, investors, public officials, academic researchers and representatives of government science agencies.

UMD and Discovery District Maryland are central to the Capital of Quantum, a phrase coined by Pines and deployed by Gov. Wes Moore to brand the statewide initiative to center the emerging global quantum industry in Maryland. Launched in 2025, the initiative aims to leverage the region’s wealth of research institutions, government labs and tech companies to stoke economic development and create jobs in the state while building an industry with the potential to transform fields from medicine and materials science to secure communications and national security.



Moore announced earlier this week that a goal set in early 2025 to raise $1 billion in public-private funding for Capital of Quantum investments in five years had reached $500 million in under two.