Maryland Today

- September 01, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Racing down the Florida Keys highway in the middle of the night with a puppy who’s just chomped on an inhaler and consumed all of its medicine might make many people pump the brakes on dog ownership.
Not so for the University of Maryland’s Jennifer Golbeck.
The College of Information professor is a nationally known expert on social media, digital privacy and artificial intelligence, but at home, she’s mom to a half-dozen internet-famous rescue golden retrievers. And the 3 a.m. antics of Mozzarella (who turned out to be fine after the vet examined her) just fueled Golbeck’s determination to better understand why our best friends in the animal kingdom do the things they do.
That led to “Think Like a Dog,” her new book out Sept. 1, published by Atria Books. It explores aspects of positive psychology—traditionally used to examine what makes people happy and gives people purpose—that apply surprisingly well to our canine companions.
“I think a lot of us go, ‘I wish I could be more like my dog,’” said Golbeck, who has documented her pack’s antics via the @theGoldenRatio4 social feeds since 2016 (run with her husband, Ingo Burghardt), drawing more than 1 million devoted followers. Their rescue dogs often suffered abuse and neglect and have complex medical problems, but she marvels at how they transform into happy, loving animals after just a few months in her home.
The book centers around seven traits: focus, vitality, fairness, curiosity, kindness, persistence and humor. Golbeck traveled from a Navajo Nation pop-up vet clinic to the Westminster Dog Show to see how dogs behave in different circumstances, drew on submissions from followers and anecdotes from her own pups, and combined it all with scientific studies to weave together a breezy but insightful read.
Regarding focus, for example, she describes how seeing-eye dogs learn “intelligent disobedience,” going beyond steering their visually impaired owners across a street to stopping them if they believe a command will lead to danger. “You learn how they really get this sense of purpose from doing their jobs,” she said. “They have a mission and it fulfills them to do it.”
Golbeck also delves into studies on dog-park squabbles and reconciliation to examine fairness; observes police K-9s for curiosity (who knew dogs can sniff separately through each nostril?); and talks to her friend Blair Braverman, a professional dog musher, to explore kindness.
Braverman had set off on a 380-mile race in Minnesota one winter, alone for days in minus 30-degree temperatures with her pack of dogs. Her sled flipped as they rounded a corner and she fell off, forcing her to chase after her dogs with no food or water and no aid station for 40 miles.
Feeling discouraged, hours later, “she sees a Christmas tree with lights on in the middle of the woods,” said Golbeck. A hallucination? No. As she gets closer, she realizes it’s the eyes of her dogs as they lay in a pile. “One of the dogs, who was blind, realized something was wrong and stopped the whole team. It’s a beautiful story of her connection with these dogs, on their intelligence and loyalty.”
Golbeck, whose first book, on the unique love between people and their pups, was called “The Purest Bond,” hopes this follow-up will help people better understand their dogs and use the knowledge to help them thrive.
“Sometimes it’s literally giving your dogs a longer leash,” she said. Rather than aiming for a so-called perfect walk where the dog never strays from your side, let it take a moment to explore. “This is your dog’s main source of stimulation. There are different smells than in your house, and they are experiencing the world in an incredibly enriching way. There’s social connection and socialization.”
Even for non-dog people, there are lessons too. “Maybe we can do the thing that’s a little less efficient but brings us joy.”
Jen Golbeck
Meet the Squad
This week, Golbeck is celebrating the launch of the book with her six goldens in tow, traveling via RV from Key West, Fla., up to Washington, D.C., where she’ll offer photos with the dogs at Politics and Prose on Sept. 4.
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UnitsCollege of Information