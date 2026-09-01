Maryland Today

Golbeck also delves into studies on dog-park squabbles and reconciliation to examine fairness; observes police K-9s for curiosity (who knew dogs can sniff separately through each nostril?); and talks to her friend Blair Braverman, a professional dog musher, to explore kindness.

Braverman had set off on a 380-mile race in Minnesota one winter, alone for days in minus 30-degree temperatures with her pack of dogs. Her sled flipped as they rounded a corner and she fell off, forcing her to chase after her dogs with no food or water and no aid station for 40 miles.

Feeling discouraged, hours later, “she sees a Christmas tree with lights on in the middle of the woods,” said Golbeck. A hallucination? No. As she gets closer, she realizes it’s the eyes of her dogs as they lay in a pile. “One of the dogs, who was blind, realized something was wrong and stopped the whole team. It’s a beautiful story of her connection with these dogs, on their intelligence and loyalty.”

Golbeck, whose first book, on the unique love between people and their pups, was called “The Purest Bond,” hopes this follow-up will help people better understand their dogs and use the knowledge to help them thrive.

“Sometimes it’s literally giving your dogs a longer leash,” she said. Rather than aiming for a so-called perfect walk where the dog never strays from your side, let it take a moment to explore. “This is your dog’s main source of stimulation. There are different smells than in your house, and they are experiencing the world in an incredibly enriching way. There’s social connection and socialization.”

Even for non-dog people, there are lessons too. “Maybe we can do the thing that’s a little less efficient but brings us joy.”