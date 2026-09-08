Maryland Today

Discovering nighttime pollinators and promoting biodiversity in nearby Hyattsville. Supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress and brain injuries as they train service dogs. Teaching girls in Madagascar about women’s health.

Terps may have scattered over the summer, but they brought their determination to do good everywhere they went. They left their mark on communities locally and globally, through internships, volunteer opportunities or UMD programs, and returned to campus energized to continue that mission at UMD and beyond.

Check out how these Terps spent the break doing good: