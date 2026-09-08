Maryland Today

- September 08, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Discovering nighttime pollinators and promoting biodiversity in nearby Hyattsville. Supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress and brain injuries as they train service dogs. Teaching girls in Madagascar about women’s health.
Terps may have scattered over the summer, but they brought their determination to do good everywhere they went. They left their mark on communities locally and globally, through internships, volunteer opportunities or UMD programs, and returned to campus energized to continue that mission at UMD and beyond.
Check out how these Terps spent the break doing good:
Kristina Chroneos '27, English and philosophy, politics and economics double major
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Prince George's County
Chroneos joined CASA through the Do Good Institute’s Impact Interns program. The nonprofit recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for children and youth in the foster care system who have experienced abuse or neglect. “I specifically sought a nonprofit internship because I wanted to gain meaningful professional experience, where I could simultaneously develop professionally and engage with my community,” she said. The experience inspired her to become a CASA herself during a gap year to develop her advocacy skills before entering the workforce.
Connor’s Kindness Project
As part of the Impact Consulting Fellowship through the Robert H. Smith School of Business’ Center for Social Value Creation, a team of students provided pro bono services for the Connor’s Kindness Project, which distributes “Kindness Kits” to children in crisis. Josephine Escario ’29, Nicole Chan ’28, Tina Chen ’29, Catherine Gabay ’28 and Nathan Pham ’28 evaluated the nonprofit’s volunteer experience, then built before-session communications and a staff prep checklist. The team also designed the full in-session experience that included welcome activities, a "Sponsor a Kindness Kit" and social media content. In addition, the team provided recommendations to turn the organization’s volunteer network into donors.
“I've always cared deeply about kids' health and well-being, so when I saw Connor's Kindness Project as an option, it felt like a natural fit,” said team co-lead Escario. “We used the skills we're building in the classroom to create real impact for organizations doing meaningful work in our communities.”
Emmanuel Dean ’28, secondary education and English double major
Barbershop Books
As a literacy fellow with New York City-based nonprofit Barbershop Books, Dean created training materials, supported instructors and connected with families as they prepared for Reading So Lit Summer, a free, two-week virtual program designed to inspire Black boys to read for fun.
“Just being able to connect with people and actually hear parents excited when they pick up the phone—it’s really touching,” he said. “I know parent outreach will be a big thing for me as a teacher, so I’m hoping that I can start building some of those communication skills now.”
Dean hopes to become part of the small number of Black men in the teaching profession. Nationwide, fewer than 2% of educators are Black men, despite research showing that students can benefit academically and socially from having teachers who reflect their communities and experiences.
Akeyla Gregory ’29, dietetics major
International Student-Led Arctic Monitoring and Research
“At the Park School of Baltimore, I co-led the International Student-Led Arctic Monitoring and Research DNA team, focusing on climate change in the Arctic. Our work includes soil DNA extractions and data analysis on permafrost depth and Arctic ecosystems. This summer, alongside 15 other students, I spent 18 days in Wapusk National Park, Canada, an area accessible only by helicopter, collecting soil samples and quantitative data with Junior Canadian Rangers. Being the only Black girl on the trip, the experience strengthened my confidence in my place within scientific spaces and inspired me to encourage other girls of color to pursue STEM and to participate in field research. I steered a helicopter, saw the Northern Lights for the first time and saw so many polar bears!”
Marley Hamel ’27, communication major
Warrior Canine Connection
“I was drawn to this organization because it brings together two things I care about: dogs and the opportunity to support a meaningful mission. I was inspired by the organization's unique approach of helping veterans reconnect with their lives, families and communities through a therapeutic recovery process, where veterans help train service dogs for fellow warriors. I was excited to use my skills in digital photography, content and storytelling to help share their mission and the impact of their work.”
Anderson Harlor ’29, philosophy, politics and economics & government and politics double major
TerpsVote
“In our democracy, everyone has a seat at the table, but students often do not take their seat because of numerous barriers such as access to information. That is a shame, because we, as students, have a unique opportunity to shape the world around us by getting involved at levels of the political process, and getting involved can take many forms, from voting, to attending a city council meeting. I love my role [as an intern] because I have the privilege of helping to bring my peers into the conversation about how we can be more active participants in our democracy and make our voice heard.”
Jennifer Holland M.S. ’98, College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences and Institute for Health Computing writer
Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center
“I’m a dog team volunteer who gets to sign out dogs to play with, walk and otherwise “enrich” during their time at the facility. Best gig ever—good for the dogs and especially good for me!
Animals are my thing, with dogs being extra special. I wrote a book about them a few years ago called “Dog Smart: Life-Changing Lessons in Canine Intelligence,” which made me appreciate them in new ways. Enriching these dogs' lives serves not just the animals but the UMD Do Good mission by helping ensure there are happy, well-socialized dogs ready for people in the community to adopt. Families who adopt pets benefit in so many ways, especially kids who learn about responsibility, care and friendship.”
Luke Humke ’24, M.S. ’28, entomology
Mothing in the Meadow
For the last two summers, Humke has co-hosted events at University Park’s native meadow, surveying nighttime pollinators and other insect visitors alongside local residents as well as master naturalist Jenny Glenn. “These events shine a spotlight (or a UV light) on less-commonly-observed nocturnal insects, while providing an opportunity for students and locals to interact with and learn about the native meadow,” said Amy Yaich, entomology program administrative specialist. “Mothing events track biodiversity, seed conversations about conservation at the local level, and bring communities together in the great outdoors.” Join the final event of the summer from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 12.
Korea University Climate Corps Summer School
Environmental science and policy major Vivian Maneval ’27, global health major Nisha Bhullar ’27 and Changwen Ding ’25, MPH ’26 took part in the Korea Climate Corps in Seoul, which brought together students, faculty and researchers from 28 countries to develop business, research or policy pitches to advance climate action. “It was so meaningful to see the motivation of students and professionals globally to address many of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Maneval, whose team won the grand prize.
Joshua Martinez ’28, kinesiology major
UMD Global Brigades
Martinez volunteered as a medical assistant on a trip to San José, Honduras, with UMD Global Brigades by taking patients’ vitals and providing other assistance to physicians in a community located almost two hours from the nearest hospital. Martinez also taught oral hygiene to more than 300 children through songs and demonstrations, and passed out supplies to maintain these healthy habits. He hopes to become a provider who “not only delivers quality care but also treats every patient with empathy and dignity.”
Public Health Beyond Borders: Sierra Leone
Five undergraduate public health students, accompanied by family science doctoral student Chidinma “Chichi” Nwankwo and Research Professor Dina Borzekowski, traveled to Sierra Leone this summer to partner with local communities on health interventions. For global health and biological sciences double-major Keira Dempsey ’29, who hopes to become a surgeon, the trip was an opportunity “to help build up sustainable, accessible and affordable health care systems.” Eunice Khor ’27 said, “I was especially drawn to the opportunity to learn about how different political and medical systems, as well as cultural, religious and educational institutions, contributed to maternal and child health by interviewing and observing people within these settings firsthand.” Helena Solefack Momo ’29 appreciated the chance to apply her textbook knowledge in the real world. “This experience strengthened my commitment to global health and serves as an example of how I can use my UMD education to contribute toward meaningful action.”
Alison Razafimandimby ’28, global health major
Association Mitsimbana ho Soa
Razafinmandimby traveled to Madagascar to teach girls about women’s health for an NGO. “Being part of this project allowed me to further realize my commitment to improving the health of women in underserved communities, especially within my home country. While my role was to educate young girls about women’s health, I found that I was the one learning from them and the struggles they faced. Whether due to a lack of healthcare facilities or a fear of judgment within their social circles, many of them felt defeated and stripped of their bodily autonomy. It opened my eyes to the privileges I hold and how important it is for someone in my position to serve as a traveling ear, carrying their stories beyond any distance they might imagine. In that moment, I realized I was a living representation of the possibilities available to them, not only of what they can achieve but also what they should dare to pursue.”
Harleigh Walker ’29, public policy major
Human Rights Campaign
Walker analyzed congressional votes and drafted policy memos on major hearings and legislative developments to increase effective communication and collaboration with Capitol Hill on the nonprofit’s government affairs team. On the equality programs team, she was responsible for internally rebuilding an HRC database that connected parents, employers and school board candidates to advocacy resources and the HRC network. “This opportunity was incredibly valuable and reinforced my passion for bettering the lives of the LGBTQ+ community in policy and beyond!” said Walker.
Malik Washington ’29, letters and sciences
Friday Night Lights
For the fourth year, the Terps’ quarterback hosted the free Friday Night Lights football camp for children in grades 3-8. “It gives kids an opportunity that I wasn't fortunate to have,” he told the Big Ten Network, since many sports camps are expensive.
He created the event as a sophomore at Archbishop Spalding, and it now draws 120 kids to SECU Stadium. He and fellow Terp football players led kids in drills, then had them compete in races and play 7-on-7 games, wrapping the night with an autograph session.
“When it gets tough on the field sometimes before game, after game, I remember, these kids are here looking up to me, and there’s a reason I have to put on, a reason I have to do what I do, and it is because of kids like this,” he told The Baltimore Sun.
Jason Ramirez Yohe ’28, economics major
Office of Pre-College Programs
Two years ago, Yohe was one of the participants in Upward Bound, which provides academic support, counseling services, career development and cultural enrichment to first-generation, low-income students. This summer, he volunteered for the program to guide future Terps through the college admission process. “Because my parents did not attend college, I didn’t have the familial guidance to navigate higher education,” he said. “Now I have the opportunity to pass along what I learned to other Prince George's County high schoolers who find themselves in the same circumstances I did.”
Jason Ramirez Yohe, right, during a class trip.
Terps Do Good
The University of Maryland is the nation's first Do Good campus, committed to inspiring Terps to make a positive impact now through research, public service and education. See more stories about Terps doing good at today.umd.edu/topic/do-good. You can support UMD's Do Good initiatives by making a gift to Forward: The University of Maryland Campaign for the Fearless.
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience