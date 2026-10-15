Maryland Today

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Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Campus & Community

Discovery House Opening Celebrated With Ribbon-Cutting

465-Unit Apartment Building on Campus Welcomes Graduate Students

Discovery House Ribbon Cutting on October 14, 2026. Photo by John T. Consoli/University of Maryland

Front row, from left: Greg Reaves, CEO and co-founder of Mosaic Development Partners, Wallace Burke, executive vice president of development at Campus Apartments; Daniel Bernstein, president and chief investment officer of Campus Apartments; UMD President Darryll J. Pines, Cassandra Vay MLS ’28; Colin Freas '26, MCP ’28; Provost and Senior Vice President Jennifer King Rice; Tom Sadowski CEO and executive director of the Maryland Economic Development Corp.; and Associate Provost and Graduate School Dean Stephen Roth. Back row, from left, Michael Marshall, design director at Gensler, Dave Kuncheff, vice president at DAVIS Construction; and Peter Ege, vice president at Smoot Construction. 

University of Maryland officials, graduate students and development partners cut a ribbon on Wednesday to officially open Discovery House, a six-story apartment building on campus. The first university-affiliated graduate student housing built since 1995, it offers housing for 741 Terps. “This is an amazing investment for our graduate students,” said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. The building is also home to the Grand Challenges Graduate Communities, a first-of-its-kind initiative at UMD that allows graduate students and faculty to work together to solve societal problems. 

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