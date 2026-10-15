Maryland Today

University of Maryland officials, graduate students and development partners cut a ribbon on Wednesday to officially open Discovery House, a six-story apartment building on campus. The first university-affiliated graduate student housing built since 1995, it offers housing for 741 Terps. “This is an amazing investment for our graduate students,” said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. The building is also home to the Grand Challenges Graduate Communities, a first-of-its-kind initiative at UMD that allows graduate students and faculty to work together to solve societal problems.