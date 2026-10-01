Maryland Today

Four days earlier, a world away from the raucous atmosphere of SECU Stadium, University of Maryland students designed, cut and hot-glued that prop amid the bubbling fountains and evening sunlight filtering through the trees outside Memorial Chapel.

The project jump-started the school year for the UMD Craft Club. President Bree Stevens ’29, a linguistics and theatre double degree student, provided sketch paper, repurposed cardboard boxes and paint for those who wanted to create something for Testudo. Other students set up in twos and threes in the Labyrinth and along the garden seating areas, tracing elaborate henna patterns on their bodies, making a 3D turtle out of pipe cleaners or drawing their favorite superheroes.

“I’ve loved crafts throughout my whole life,” Stevens said, from embroidery to bracelet making and foil mosaics. She even makes custom gifts for friends’ birthdays. “It shows time and care, and it’s very heart to heart.” This fall, she’s also working backstage for “Mr. Burns,” the fall play for the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, and hopes to bring what she learns back to the club.