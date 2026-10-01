Maryland Today

- October 01, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Eagle-eyed Terps fans might have seen Testudo swinging a little extra bling during the Virginia Tech football game: a set of big, shiny keys he shook during third downs, leading fans to jingle their own during the “key” play.
Four days earlier, a world away from the raucous atmosphere of SECU Stadium, University of Maryland students designed, cut and hot-glued that prop amid the bubbling fountains and evening sunlight filtering through the trees outside Memorial Chapel.
The project jump-started the school year for the UMD Craft Club. President Bree Stevens ’29, a linguistics and theatre double degree student, provided sketch paper, repurposed cardboard boxes and paint for those who wanted to create something for Testudo. Other students set up in twos and threes in the Labyrinth and along the garden seating areas, tracing elaborate henna patterns on their bodies, making a 3D turtle out of pipe cleaners or drawing their favorite superheroes.
“I’ve loved crafts throughout my whole life,” Stevens said, from embroidery to bracelet making and foil mosaics. She even makes custom gifts for friends’ birthdays. “It shows time and care, and it’s very heart to heart.” This fall, she’s also working backstage for “Mr. Burns,” the fall play for the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, and hopes to bring what she learns back to the club.
Testudo uses prop keys at the football game against Virginia Tech. (Photo by Bree Stevens)
Got ink-terest? Do “knot” wait—here’s what you need to know:
How It Got Started: Created by Asmita Brahme ’26 in Fall 2025, the club quickly took off, drawing up to 40 participants per session. “When I walked around the First Look Fair last year, the Craft Club spoke to something in my heart,” said Stevens. She brings a wide variety of materials for fellow students to use, and the executive board buys craft supplies out of pocket but is hoping to do some fundraisers this year to supplement.
When It Meets: From 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday in the Garden of Reflection and Remembrance outside Memorial Chapel (not on the lawn like last year). Later in the semester, they’ll move indoors, most likely to the Adele H. Stamp Student Union; follow @UMDCraftClub or join the GroupMe for updates.
Who Can Join: Anyone looking for a break from the stresses of school and who wants to try some hands-on activities. “As a biochemistry major, I have labs all day and I have a lot of hard classes, so this is my stress reliever,” said treasurer Paul Weiner ’29, who enjoys sketching Ravens players in his free time. For those who interested in learning new skills, the club offers workshops on origami, crochet and more, all led by fellow students.
Fun Traditions: Making Testudo props could become the first. Stevens is an intern for Maryland Athletics, and through her connections with the mascot team, got the green light to create binoculars, a cheer chainsaw and signs to get fans pumped throughout the football and basketball seasons.
[Standing the Testudo of Time]
During the key-making session, government and politics major Vera Uzoma ’30 sketched a shell and the letters “UMD,” then chatted with studio art major Justin Forster ’27 on how to combine the components. “Sometimes artists can take things a little too seriously,” he said. “I’m glad to be here to share ideas, have fun and decompress.”
This is an occasional series highlighting interesting UMD student clubs. Have a suggestion for one to feature? Email kshih@umd.edu.
TopicsCampus & Community