Maryland Today

“As Terps, we proudly uplift each other and move forward the power of a Maryland degree,” said Jessica Roberts, senior executive director of the Alumni Association. “This network, nearly 440,000 alums strong, is your community, and this place will always be your home.”

Read more about each awardee:



Bridget DiMaio ’10, Do Good Award

As a speech-language pathologist with more than a decade of experience in adult neurorehabilitation, DiMaio saw firsthand that some of the greatest challenges stroke survivors and caregivers face begin after traditional healthcare services end.

Determined to help close that gap, she cofounded the Shine A Light on Stroke Foundation. In just two years, the nonprofit has connected hundreds of survivors with caregivers, provided direct financial assistance, expanded access to education and support, and raised more than $100,000 through community initiatives.

DiMaio’s work bridges clinical expertise with grassroots advocacy, driven by the belief that recovery is about more than rehabilitation alone.

DiMaio has a Master of Arts in speech-language pathology from The George Washington University and continues to serve as a Level 4 speech-language pathologist while advocating for caregivers and stroke survivors.

Rodney Oddoye ’02, Elaine Johnson Coates Award

Across two decades of leadership in the energy sector, Oddoye has kept community and belonging at the forefront in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. As the chief operating officer for Exelon’s Pepco Holdings, he leads a team responsible for overall utility operations across Washington, D.C., and suburban Maryland.

Oddoye is committed to building up the communities he serves through initiatives including inclusive spending, workforce development programming and equity in the clean energy transition. For example, he guided Pepco’s efforts to install electric vehicle chargers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Beyond his career, Oddoye is involved with multiple boards and organizations, advancing critical areas like healthcare, conservation, family empowerment and access to the arts.

Oddoye holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from UMD and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.

Kimmy Duong, Spirit of Maryland Award

Born in Nha Trang, Vietnam, Duong grew up in poverty, arrived in the United States as a refugee, and persevered through hardship to establish an impressive career in business and technology. After decades of leadership at Pragmatics, an information technology contractor, Duong retired as vice chairman and chief financial officer in 2024.

Throughout her life, Duong has generously supported charitable causes across Vietnam and the United States. In 2015, she established the Kimmy Duong Foundation to provide scholarships to students, promote health and create opportunities for those in need. At the University of Maryland, she and her husband established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Endowed Scholarships in Engineering and Business to expand access for students who demonstrate both need and merit, as well as a record of community service.

Duong has been recognized for her leadership and philanthropy with the Glenn L. Martin Medal from the A. James Clark School of Engineering and the Mason Medal from George Mason University, which named its School of Computing after the couple.

Anthony Sartori ’18, Outstanding Young Alumnus

Sartori’s journey as a social entrepreneur began with his personal struggles with mental health as a University of Maryland student, an experience he transformed into a movement. After a panic attack landed Sartori in the emergency room, he started a campus club to support fellow students’ mental health.

Years later, burned out while working in a grocery store during the pandemic, he founded Evolving Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a culture of care and helping communities prioritize mental health and meaningful connection. Through this work, Sartori helped spark important conversations and inspired others to take action.

For over a decade, Sartori photographed "Our Epidemic of Loneliness" around the world. Now, he speaks nationally, inspiring communities to build cultures of connection. Sartori has received numerous honors and awards for his work, including recognition from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Office on Service and Volunteerism.

Christopher T. Jones Ph.D. ’97, Tyser Gottwals Service Award

Throughout a long and distinguished career in the aerospace field, spanning industry, government service and academia, Jones has continued to serve the University of Maryland.

For more than 15 years, Jones has provided leadership across three volunteer boards. He sits on the University of Maryland College Park Foundation Board of Trustees, where he has helped position UMD for long-term success. He also serves on the A. James Clark School of Engineering Board of Visitors and mentors students in the Center for Minorities in Science and Engineering.

Jones retired from Northrop Grumman Corp. in 2020 as president of its Technology Services sector. Alongside his civilian career, Jones served as an engineer and communications and maintenance officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 until 2012.

Jones earned four engineering degrees and is a recognized industry expert on aerospace sustainment and logistics technology. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

Brett Schulman ’95, President’s Award

Schulman is the cofounder and chief executive officer of Cava, a Mediterranean culinary brand in grocery stores and with more than 450 restaurant locations nationwide. Cava has been recognized by QSR magazine as one of the top 25 brands to work for, by Datassential as America’s Best Healthy Chain, by Fast Company as one of its 50 most innovative companies, and by Forbes and Time magazines as one of America’s Best Companies.

Prior to co-founding CAVA, Schulman spent over a decade in the financial world at firms including Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown and its predecessor, Alex. Brown, before becoming the COO at Snikiddy, a natural and organic food company founded by his wife, Mary Schulman ’97.

Schulman has been recognized as the Washington Business Journal’s CEO of the Year and the Association for Corporate Growth’s Executive of the Year for a public company. He has also been named to the Nation’s Restaurant News Power List, was recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of its 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs, and received the EnTERPreneur award from the University of Maryland.

Schulman is a Washington, D.C., native and resides in Bethesda, Md., with his wife and children Sunny, Sadie and Luke.

Scott Van Pelt ’16, Hall of Fame Inductee

Van Pelt studied radio, television and film at UMD, began his career at WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C., and is now one of the most recognizable and respected voices in sports broadcasting.

He joined ESPN in 2001, where he is known for his unique wit and charm. He hosts the network’s flagship late-night “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt,” anchors “Monday Night Countdown” and leads ESPN’s coverage of major golf championships. He has contributed to ESPN’s “College GameDay,” bringing his signature perspective to college sports fans around the country.

An avid Terrapin supporter, Van Pelt frequently returns to campus and champions the UMD community, even attending games as a spectator when his schedule permits. He is an honorary member of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism Board of Visitors, serves on the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism Advisory Board and supported the Basketball Performance Center Fund. In honor of his father, Van Pelt established the Sam Van Pelt TerpStart Endowed Scholarship at Merrill College.