“We saw this as an opportunity to create some permanence of support for this department in particular,” Paul said, “and also to provide support here and now to help the department play a role in advancing interests that should matter to all Americans,” including fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The gift from Lisa and Paul, a trustee with the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, supports Forward: The University of Maryland Campaign for the Fearless, a $2.5 billion fundraising initiative in support of expanding access to UMD's top-tier education, accelerating groundbreaking research and building stronger communities.

Paul majored in GVPT at Maryland, then graduated from Yale Law School, where he was a senior editor of the Yale Law Journal and editor-in-chief of the Yale Law & Policy Review. From there, he clerked for a federal judge before practicing law at Arnold & Porter LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. In 2005, he founded a legal support company that was acquired in 2007. A few years later, Paul launched Consero Group, a Bethesda, Md.-based conference company that joined the Blackstone family of companies in 2021. He serves as CEO.

Lisa, who initially led a marketing career within the magazine publishing industry in Boston and New York City, also recently entered the entrepreneurial space. In early 2026, she launched Curby Clip, a consumer product tailored to dog owners.

Being the parents of three young adults was a strong motivator for the Mandells in making this gift.

“My interest in government and politics deepened after I had children and began to appreciate just how profoundly government decisions can shape their futures — from employment opportunities and public health and safety to fundamental human and civil rights,” said Lisa, who earned dual degrees in psychology and economics from the University of Michigan. “I believe the next generation of scholars, thinkers and leaders will play a significant role in strengthening our democracy and finding creative, meaningful solutions to the issues facing our country, and I hope this gift will help equip students with the skills, knowledge and tools they need to confront systemic challenges and develop solutions that move our country forward.”

The Mandells are champions for Maryland Athletics and the creators of a series of other scholarships for BSOS undergraduate and graduate students, including endowments honoring their parents and the Wayne V. McIntosh Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship in Government and Politics, in honor of Paul’s former professor and mentor.

Paul previously volunteered his time to the BSOS Board of Visitors and also currently serves on the University System of Maryland Foundation’s Board Investment Committee, the Yale Law School Fund Board, the Board of the Liberia School of Law and the Suburban Hospital Foundation Board.

“The Mandells have already done so much to positively transform the student experience here in BSOS, and now, by supporting the efforts of our Department of Government and Politics chair, their impact on our college will meaningfully expand even further,” said BSOS Dean Susan Rivera. “The Mandells’ gift comes at a critical time not only for our college, but also our nation. So, as both the dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and a fellow U.S. citizen, I am deeply grateful for the Mandells’ continued care, concern and support.”

GVPT Department Chair Antoine Banks echoed Rivera’s gratitude toward the Mandells: “Their gift will allow chairs to invest in our students’ success and launch new initiatives that advance our research. Their support will help us build on the department’s strengths, preparing exceptional students and producing research that shapes our understanding of politics.”