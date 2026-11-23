Below are awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since mid-September:

Sara Acevedo, lead coordinator for the Disability Culture Initiative in the Division of Student Affairs, was honored with the Society for Disability Studies 2026 Mentorship Award for groundbreaking contributions to the field. The SDS selection panel specifically highlighted her efforts to expand participation, cultivate new voices and strengthen leadership development across disability studies.

Makenzie Allison, assistant research professor in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education, was appointed to the editorial review board of the Journal of Applied Educational Research and Evaluation.

History Professor Richard Bell won the George Washington Prize for his book “The American Revolution and the Fate of the World,” which reframes the revolution as a world war. Co-sponsored by Washington College, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the $50,000 prize recognizes the year’s best works on the nation’s founding era, especially those that have the potential to advance broad public understanding of American history.

Ariel Bierbaum, associate professor of urban studies and planning, was named the 2026 educator of the year by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

Rosina Bierbaum, research professor emerita in the School of Public Policy, received Sigma Xi’s 2026 Gold Key Award, the scientific research honor society’s highest honor. It recognizes Bierbaum’s contributions to scientific research and her career advancing environmental policy in the United States and abroad.

Four faculty members in the School of Public Health were elected to the National Academies of Practice, a lifetime distinction that recognizes leaders whose practice, scholarship, and service have advanced the health of the communities they serve: James Butler, associate professor of behavioral and community health; Craig Fryer, associate professor of behavioral and community health; Robin Mockenhaupt Ph.D. ’99, adjunct professor of epidemiology, were all named Distinguished Practitioner Fellows; and Rianna Murray, associate research professor of global, environmental and occupational health, was named a Professional Member.

Artem Chernikov, Michael Brin Endowed Chair in Mathematics, was named a fellow of the American Mathematical Society. This election reflects the depth and originality of his contributions to model theory and its connections to combinatorics and beyond.

Donald "Bucket" Costello, an assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering and the MATRIX Lab Director for Test and Evaluation of Autonomous Systems, received the International Test and Evaluation Association Major General Richard G. Cross, Jr. Award for his work on autonomous systems education. The honor recognizes his new graduate certificate program, Development and Certification of Autonomous Systems.

Joseph E. Criscuoli ’82, senior sales and marketing coordinator for Conferences & Visitor Services, received a silver award for his painting “No Laughing Matter” in the Still Life-Portrait-Realism 2026 International Juried Art Awards sponsored by Camelback Gallery.

Amy Dwyre D’Agati, senior faculty specialist in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education, was appointed to the advisory board of Project LIVE (Living with Intention, Vision, and Empowerment). A partnership between the Arc Prince George’s County and the Maryland Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Project LIVE expands access to mental and behavioral health services to youth ages 16-25 with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Department of English Lecturer Edward Daschle’s debut short story collection, “How to Leave Your Life Behind,” received the Editor’s Prize from Washington Writers’ Publishing House. The collection is scheduled for publication June 1, 2027.

Everett Deibler, faculty specialist in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education, was elected vice president of the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living, a nonprofit organization based in Allentown, Pa., that provides services and support to people with all types of disabilities.

Architecture Professor Ronit Eisenbach and Assistant Clinical Professor Ken Filler earned the 2026 Transform Mid-Atlantic Alan G. Penczek Service-Learning Faculty Award, recognizing their efforts to bring art, design and civic life together for UMD students.

Assistant Professor of English Chris Eng received the ASAP/17 Book Prize from the Association for the Study of the Arts in the Present (ASAP) for his book, “Extravagant Camp: The Queer Abjection of Asian America.”

Engineering at Maryland won the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Best of CASE District II awards for a photo shot by John T. Consoli in the Fall 2025 feature "Solve for Excellence" and a Spring 2025 infographic about the RoboScout team. Engineering at Maryland's team includes Matt Laumann, program manager for creative strategy, and Melissa Andreychek, senior associate director for communications in the A. James Clark School of Engineering.

Sinéad L. Farrell, associate professor in the Department of Geographical Sciences with a joint appointment in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science, was named by the National Academies to the Panel on the State of the Profession for the Decadal Survey for Earth Science and Applications from Space 2028-2037.

University of Maryland Extension Principal Agent Joseph Fiola won multiple awards from the American Wine Society during its national meeting in October. His wines, made from fruit grown at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Research and Education Centers, won two double gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze.

Department of Aerospace Engineering Chair and Professor Alison B. Flatau received the 2026 Dedicated Service Award given by the Smart Materials, Adaptive Structures, and Intelligent Systems (SMASIS) division within the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. The honor recognized her as a pioneering leader whose vision and dedication were instrumental in shaping the SMASIS division into what it is today, as well as her key role in developing student and young professional programs that recognize student achievements and promote scientific outreach.

Elsa Fraser, associate director of operations in Education Abroad, received the 2026 Member of the Year Award from HEIBO, the Higher Education International Business Officers, for her outstanding leadership and notable contributions in advancing best practices and collaboration in international education administration.

Claudia Galindo, associate professor of education policy in the Department of Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership, was appointed to serve as a member of the D.C. Community Schools Task Force, which provides recommendations to the Council of the District of Columbia on designing, implementing and scaling community schools across the city.

Bruce Golden, France-Merrick Chair in Management Science, and Michael O. Ball, professor emeritus in the Robert H. Smith School of Business, received the 2026 INFORMS Impact Prize, which is awarded every two years to recognize widespread impact in the practice of operations research. Ball was also awarded the Robert Herman Lifetime Achievement Award from the INFORMS Transportation Science and Logistics Society. The award recognizes fundamental and sustained contributions to transportation science and logistics, and influence on the field through writing, teaching, service and nurturing younger professionals.

Mike Golze, TerpZone manager in the Adele H. Stamp Student Union, received the Joseph H. Benedict Award from the Association of College Unions International. It honors a higher education professional whose leadership reflects a commitment to inclusion, education, and the advancement of campus communities.

K. Lorraine Graham, assistant director of digital experience in the College of Arts and Humanities, received a poetry fellowship from the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities through its FY27 Arts and Humanities Fellowship Program. Graham also received an Alabama Artist-in-Residence placement through the Alabama Contemporary Art Center and the Wallace Center for Arts and Reconciliation, set for 2027.

Dana Grosser-Clarkson Ph.D. ’16, associate clinical professor in the College of Education and senior lecturer in the College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences, was elected president of the Board of Directors of the Association of Maryland Mathematics Teacher Educators.

Michael Gullans, deputy director and associate director for research at the UMD-led Institute for Robust Quantum Simulation and a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, received the Arthur S. Flemming Award, which honors outstanding federal employees. Gullans, who is also an adjunct professor of physics and a fellow in the Joint Center for Quantum Information and Computer Science with an adjunct appointment in the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies, was recognized for his research that helps predict and manage quantum noise, work that is essential to the development of fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Jeffrey R. Harring, professor in the Department of Human Development and Quantitative Methodology, was elected president of the Society for Multivariate Experimental Psychology and received the Eber Distinguished Service Award in recognition of years of extraordinary service to the society and the journal Multivariate Behavioral Research.

Yulin Hswen, Distinguished AI Associate Professor for the School of Public Health and part of the Artificial Intelligence Interdisciplinary Institute at Maryland (AIM), was announced as one of three deputy editors for JAMA AI, a new peer-reviewed, online-only journal focusing on artificial intelligence and health technology.

Professor George Hurtt of the Department of Geographical Sciences received the Outstanding Support for Geography Education Award from the National Council for Geographic Education. The award recognizes individuals who work outside the formal classroom and make outstanding contributions to geography education.

Department of Mechanical Engineering Research Professor Yunho Hwang of the Center for Environmental Energy Engineering presented the keynote address “Advancing Resilient, Safe and Sustainable Energy Conversion” at the 2026 International Institute of Refrigeration-Gustav Lorentzen Conference on Natural Refrigerants in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Christina Jay, program director for CARE to Stop Violence in the University Health Center, received the Joyce Dantzler Visionary Award at the 2026 conference of the Maryland Women of Color Network. It honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication and a longstanding commitment to advancing sexual violence prevention and response.

Misha Kachman, professor in the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, was selected for the Anderson Hopkins Award for Excellence in Theater Arts for scenic design. The award honors established artists who have enriched the Washington theater community.

Müge Karagöz, outreach and education program manager of the Quantum Collaborative Research Corps, was elected president of the Chesapeake Section of the American Association of Physics Teachers.

Professor of urban studies and planning Willow Lung's book, “The Right to Suburbia: Combating Gentrification on the Urban Edge” (University of California Press) was awarded the 2026 John Friedmann Book Award from the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning.

The Office of Marketing and Communications won 15 awards in the Best of CASE District II — 9% of all honors given out in the region extending from Ontario, Canada, south to Virginia. They recognized Terp magazine, led by Lauren Brown; Valerie Morgan’s illustration for the Terp story “Fresh Takes on Fighting Food Waste;” Hailey Shin’s design of the AI at Maryland brochure; John T. Consoli’s photograph of Kermit the Frog at Commencement and his, Stephanie S. Cordle’s and Dylan Singleton’s package of photos from Kermencement; Cordle’s portrait and photo series from the Terp feature “Mettle to the Pedal;” and the Kermencement and Giving Day fundraising videos by Lauren Knapp, Eric Kruszewski and Lancelot Lin. In writing categories, Karen Shih was honored for “A Fresh Start for ‘Maryland's Shame,’” John Tucker for “Criminal Calculations” and “The Age of Skin,” Annie Krakower for “Mettle to the Pedal” and Chris Carroll for “Targeting the World’s Most Bloodthirsty Killer,” all from Terp. Alicia Fodera, Charlene Prosser, Danielle Tarr, Josh Schmidt and Sydney Walker were honored for their student engagement initiative during the launch of Forward: The Campaign for the University of Maryland.

Jonathan David Martin, an adjunct in Immersive Media and Design with an affiliation in the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies, developed a VR theater production, “Uncanny Alley,” that premiered at the Venice International Film Festival Immersive in 2024 and in September won an Emmy award for Outstanding Emerging Media Program.

Distinguished University Professor Donald K. Milton in the Department of Global, Environmental, and Occupational Health was awarded the Philip R. Morey Memorial Award from the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists. Milton, a renowned expert on bioaerosols, and colleagues were the first to show that exhaled breath can contain infectious influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 and to quantify the effectiveness of masks and respirators as source control to prevent airborne infection transmission.

Police Department Chief David B. Mitchell received the Commissioner Patrick V. Murphy Award for Leading Change in Policing at this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. It recognizes police professionals who champion evidence-based reform and create lasting, meaningful impact.

Professor of English Emily Mitchell was awarded a summer 2027 residency at the Hawthornden Foundation in Scotland.

Catherine Nakalembe, assistant professor in the Department of Geographical Sciences, received the Changemaker of the Year award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026, recognizing her leadership and impact in advancing technology for food security and climate resilience.

Lisa Nathan, associate professor in the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, received the inaugural VASTA Excellence in Vocal Practice Award from the International Voice and Speech Trainers Association. The award recognizes mid-career professionals.

The National Communication Association honored Assistant Professor of communication Nana Kwame Osei Fordjour as the inaugural recipient of the African Communication Studies Division Early Career Scholar Award.

Derek A. Paley, Willis H. Young Jr. Professor of Aerospace Engineering Education, was named a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in recognition of his outstanding engineering achievements in advancing the field of collective dynamics and controls.

Kellie Robertson, professor of English and comparative literature, was elected president of the New Chaucer Society, an international organization dedicated to the interdisciplinary study of late medieval literature, language and culture.

Kevin Roy, professor of family science, received the Ernest W. Burgess Award for outstanding scholarship from the National Council on Family Relations. He was also named editor of the Journal of Family Theory and Review.

Department of Sociology Professor and Chair Liana Sayer was named a co-recipient of the 2026 Ellen Galinsky Generative Researcher Award, presented by the Work and Family Researchers Network. Sayer shared the award with her longtime research collaborators, Sarah Flood and Melissa Milkie. The trio was selected for their collective impact on the development, support and application of time-use data.

School of Music musicians contributed to four Grammy-nominated recordings. The 100-voice UMD Concert Choir, directed by Associate Professor Jason Max Ferdinand, performed on a recording of Samuel Barber's "Vanessa," nominated for Best Opera Recording. “Over My Head,” the debut album by Associate Professor of Voice John Holiday with pianist Kevin Miller, was nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. Percussion lecturers Edouard Beyens and James Wyman performed Anna Clyne's "Color Field," a Best Orchestral Performance nominee, with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Marin Alsop, who is music director of UMD's National Orchestral Institute + Festival.

Namrta Sharma, assistant clinical professor in the School of Public Policy, received the 2026 Journal of Public Affairs Education Spotlight Paper Award for her article “Case study accused or victim? The curious case of Dr. Hasan Gokal.” The award recognizes research that contributes to public affairs education.

The Stamp Student Union’s Terps After Dark initiative, led by Donna Lim, associate director in the Stamp Student Union. received the 2026 Association of College Unions International’s Region VII Outstanding Community Building Program Award. It recognizes the program for creating connection through meaningful engagement and collaboration in an inclusive setting.

The University of Maryland was named a 2026 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting for the work to increase civic engagement by the TerpsVote coalition of students, faculty and staff, led by Keith Ferguson, coordinator for social action and civic engagement; Naomi Cohen, graduate coordinator for TerpVets; and Courtney Holder, assistant director for leadership and community service-learning, all in the Stamp Student Union. This is UMD’s third consecutive recognition by the nonprofit ALL IN.

Noah Triplett, assistant professor in the Department of Behavioral and Community Health, was elected as an early career psychologist member to the American Psychological Association Committee on Rural Health. The committee aims to ensure that the behavioral health care needs of rural and frontier Americans are met.

Arnaud Trouvé, chair of the Department of Fire Protection Engineering, received the 2026 Dougal Drysdale Award for extraordinary service to the International Association for Fire Safety Science. He served as host committee chair for the 10th symposium, as a program co-chair for the 11th and 12th symposia, and as a symposium co-chair for the 13th and 14th symposia. He is also a co-founder of the first IAFSS working group and currently serves as a trustee of the organization.

Raff Viglianti, senior research software developer at the Maryland Institute for Technology in the Humanities, and his collaborators won the 2026 Richard Deswarte Prize in Digital History for “ApertureScience.com: A Critical Edition.”

Assistant Professor of communication Rianna Walcott debuted her "Black Homeplaces" virtual reality project at the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s "Forward Religions Conference 2026," whose theme was "Welcome Home." What began as a mural on UMD's campus placed third in the juried competition.

Kathryn R. Wentzel, professor emerita in the Department of Human Development and Quantitative Methodology, was honored with the Career Achievement Award for Distinguished Psychological Contributions to Education from the American Psychological Association Division 15: Educational Psychology. The award is conferred for original scientific research that contributes significantly to knowledge, theory or practice in educational psychology.

David Wittenburg, senior faculty specialist in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education, was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Jersey.

Min Wu, a Distinguished University Professor of electrical and computer engineering with an appointment in the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies, received the 2026 IEEE Sensors Council Technical Achievement Award for her significant contributions to sensing forensics and analytics, including fundamental methodologies and applications of societal importance.

Chunyan Yang, associate professor of school psychology in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education, was selected as a Young Futures Innovator. As an awardee of the nonprofit, she will participate in a five-month accelerator program and work on the project “Co-Creating Our Dream: Building Boys’ Identity and Leadership through Robotics and Technology.”

Know of a faculty or staff honor that should be included in this quarterly compilation? Please contact your unit’s communications lead or email accolades@umd.edu.