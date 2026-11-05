Maryland Today

From a computing breakthrough found in every modern PC and mobile device to gear that helps keep your very good boy very safe in the car seat next to you, the variety of world-changing ideas and inventions was too big for us to fit into Terp magazine's recent cover story, “25 Terp Innovations That Changed History.” Others we didn’t know about.

We set out this year to celebrate some of the greatest contributions from University of Maryland researchers and alums in the context of the U.S.’s 250th anniversary. Knowing that such a list can never be exhaustive, we asked you to tell us what we missed, and here’s what we heard back: