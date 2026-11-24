Every year, new strains of flu emerge, and vaccines must be reformulated to keep up. Researchers at the University of Maryland are making progress toward an alternative: a universal influenza vaccine, given as a single nasal spray, that protects against many strains and won’t depend on correct predictions about what strain will dominate the coming flu season.

In a study published Nov. 16 in the The Journal of Clinical Investigation, they report that their experimental vaccine protected mice against several influenza A subtypes, including H5N1 avian influenza.

“This new development is very exciting for us, because a universal vaccine for influenza that can be delivered through a nasal spray would be easy to deliver and could protect billions of people around the world,” said Xiaoping Zhu, a professor and chair of UMD’s Department of Veterinary Medicine.

The work builds on Zhu’s earlier research on nasal vaccines using the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), a protein found in all mammals that carries antibodies (substances the immune system makes to recognize and neutralize pathogens) into the cells lining the lungs, throat and nasal passages.

That earlier work used a complete protein called hemagglutinin from a flu virus to trigger the immune system into making antibodies. But because the head of the protein mutates quickly with each new flu variety, a vaccine built on the full protein would not provide universal protection.

In the new study, the team removed the head of the protein and used the FcRn transport system to shuttle the remaining portion, the “stalk,” into nasal passage cells of healthy mice. The stalk, which changes far less from strain to strain, has long been viewed as an attractive universal flu vaccine target. The problem is that the immune system tends to overlook it, limiting its ability to create an immune response.

To boost it, Zhu and his colleagues fused the stalk to an antibody fragment. Once FcRn transported the stalk into the body across the nasal passages of mice, the antibody fragment worked with their immune systems to recognize the stalk and launch an immune response against a broad range of variants that have the same or similar stalk.

Although scientists have been searching for a universal flu vaccine, many candidates are injected into muscle or skin and are designed to trigger immunity in the blood. A nasal vaccine would build immunity directly in the airways, where flu infections begin, thus halting infection before it has a chance to even enter the bloodstream.

In laboratory studies, the new vaccine gave mice strong protection against three influenza strains: H5N1 (90%), H1N1 (91%) and H6N2 (80%). Unvaccinated groups showed between 0% and 27.3% protection. The protection was long-lasting: antibodies were still detectable 16 months after the final dose, and 80% of vaccinated mice remained protected against H5N1 six months after vaccination.

The vaccine protected against group 1 influenza A viruses, but not against the group 2 H3N2 subtype, so the team plans to add stalks from group 2 and influenza B viruses and to explore combining them to create a multivalent nasal vaccine.

Zhu said he hopes to move toward clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness in humans soon.

In addition to the Department of Veterinary Medicine, the team included researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Agricultural Research Service, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The research was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the USDA, the Maryland Agricultural Experiment Station, and the Basil and Anne Hatziolos Scholarship Fund for Veterinary Medical Research.