Maryland Today

Texas (open seat): Ken Paxton (R) vs. James Talarico (D)

“Democrats have been trying to flip Texas since 1988, but Trump won the state by 14 percentage points in 2024, so Republican expectations have been strong. This contest, however, is a statistical dead heat and suggestive of broader swings in the country.

“The outside money coming in is remarkable. Elon Musk recently spent $158 million for Paxton, but Talarico has raised more. Nationally, the Democratic party is putting their best money toward their best candidates, and Talarico is at the top of their list. Paxton, meanwhile, has scandals, but he’s won statewide office three times despite them.

“This race also shows the power of the presidential endorsement. Trump is extraordinarily unpopular but is Paxton’s biggest champion, and Paxton has leaned into that. In a tough primary, he defeated the high-ranking and powerful Sen. John Cornyn, a more moderate candidate who many say would beat Talarico handily. So Trump's endorsement could be a blessing or curse for Paxton.”

Kansas: Incumbent Roger Marshall (R) vs. Adam Hamilton (D)

“Everyone’s surprised Kansas is in play. Trump won by 10 or more points in the last three elections, and the state hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. But their governor is a two-term Democrat, showing that Democrats can get elected if they reflect Kansans with moderate, Midwestern sensibilities.

“Hamilton, a Methodist pastor from outside of Kansas City, is new to politics, less politically aggressive and someone who portrays himself as independent, saying he wouldn’t back Senator (Chuck) Schumer as party leader. He’ll test whether Democrats can prove they’re still a big-tent party. The public role of religion in Kansas, like Texas, creates openings for candidates like Hamilton and Talarico, a seminary student. That would be a change from the 1990s, when non-African American Democrats ceded faith-based issues to Republicans.

“Marshall has his flaws: He alienated voters by walking out of a town hall and received negative attention for aggressively collecting medical payments as an OB-GYN, among other things. But he’s still slightly ahead in the race, showing that partisanship still carries weight.”

Ohio: Incumbent Jon Husted (R) vs. Sherrod Brown (D)

“This is a special election after Husted inherited JD Vance’s seat (in 2025). Data centers, affordability and immigration are prominent issues; Ohio hosts many refugee populations, and there’s a possibility the Temporary Protected Status of Haitian immigrants will be revoked.

“Husted has deep roots in Republican politics, but Brown also has name recognition as a three-term senator who lost his seat in 2024 with Trump on the ballot. Now that Trump is unpopular, he’s running again, testing how much the country has changed in two years. His reputation has been salt-of-the-earth, so it’s possible voters exhausted by the viciousness of politics look at Brown as the antithesis.

“Ohio has a nasty political air right now. Rep. Max Miller is running a reelection campaign while facing allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, who defeated Brown in 2024. And now you have this ad (released by the campaign of Republican candidate for Ohio governor Vivek Ramaswamy) stirring up controversy. None of that is about Husted or Brown, but it’s amped up the energy in the state.”

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