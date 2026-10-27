Maryland Today

Trielli: This might be the first year of AI in elections, but it's not the first with misleading content. What AI allows us to do, though, is expand the volume and speed in which disinformation is produced and shared. In five minutes, I can create a website pretending it’s a local newspaper in Pennsylvania and start churning out fake news stories about a candidate. That’s concerning.

I'm less concerned, frankly, about content that is obviously AI used in the great tradition of political cartoons and commentaries. Like, did Kamala Harris really speak at a Soviet convention where everyone was wearing red uniforms? No, and I don’t think people will believe that to the extent it would impact an election.

Turitto: That’s a good point. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) recently posted on X a video of herself superimposed as Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl. It's a hilarious parody and an obvious distraction. But even silly distractions gain attention that candidates use to move forward.

Trielli: Beyond the speed of AI generation compared to 2016 and 2020, they’re also produced with gritty realism. The age of easily distinguishable AI content with glossy sheen, human hands with six fingers and sloppy text is over. So we need a public willing to look beyond the content and focus on context to determine if it’s accurate.

Parry-Giles: I think that’s starting to happen, and I think many AI tactics will fail with voters who now assume that everything they see about politics is a lie. Regarding non-disclosure, I do think it’s problematic, but I doubt disclosures would change much. American people just aren’t very attentive to this. They're trying to pay their bills.

Trielli: Beyond ads themselves, campaigns are increasingly using AI to target specific voters with certain misleading ads that could sway a great wave of the population.

Turitto: Yes, but while our natural assumption is that the bad guys are using this for bad things, AI can also be democratizing because it’s affordable to produce and expands access. Instead of paying $20,000 for a TV spot, I can make a digital ad for a lot less.