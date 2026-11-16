An overbearing mother-in-law, a passive-aggressive roommate and a confusing first date are a few examples of people who you might read about — then judge — on one of Reddit’s most popular forums: r/AmItheA–hole?

Your response may depend on whether you share the gender and are similar in age to the poster, according to new research from the University of Maryland’s Computational Linguistics and Information Processing (CLIP) Lab.

The team’s analysis of 126,000 comments on 36,163 posts on the online discussion forum found that commenters who shared the poster’s age or gender were more likely to issue a “Not the A–hole” verdict and express greater empathy in their responses. The researchers also found that commenters expressed even more of a bias when posts described a conflict with a different group.

“There are so many social identities we can study, and so many identities within one person. For example, I’m Chinese, an international student, a Ph.D. student and female,” said Yu “Hope” Hou, a fourth-year computer science Ph.D. student and lead author. “Which social identities are people most motivated to use, and why? Is it influencing their decision to choose to understand — or choose not to understand — the other person?”

On the Am I The A–hole (AITA) subreddit, described as “a catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument,” users anonymously share their personal dilemmas and ask the community to judge whether they are to blame. Most stories are about family and romantic relationships, followed by friendships, work and strangers. Reddit users engage by commenting and voting on posts.

The CLIP team began the project by searching for a real-world dataset to test research questions about how intergroup bias — the tendency to side with and empathize more with members of one’s own social groups — plays out online. Previous research in this area has only been in controlled lab settings, but with more of our social interactions happening online and fewer in person, the researchers saw a need to test these types of human behavior theories in online spaces.

The UMD researchers chose to focus on age and gender as social identities. But since not all Reddit commenters publicly disclose those demographics, the research team created a database and used a large language model to narrow down roughly half a million posts and 37 million comments to a usable dataset. They also developed a system for measuring empathy in the comments.

However, since Reddit users tend to be younger overall, the sample limited the researchers’ ability to examine differences across a broad age range. Based on the age distribution in their sample, the researchers chose ages 20, 26 and 38 to compare and structure their data.

Hou was surprised to find that older commenters were not as likely as younger commenters to agree with someone from their age group when issuing the verdict. The older the commenter, the less age appeared to matter.

The researchers speculate based on prior literature that older users’ life experience may cause them to be less influenced by their own age group when making judgments, and better able to relate to people of other ages because they were once that age themselves. Yet more research is needed to test these theories.

Hou collaborated on this project with her advisers, Rachel Rudinger, an associate professor of computer science, and Hal Daumé III, a professor of computer science and director of the Artificial Intelligence Interdisciplinary Institute at Maryland (AIM) and the Institute for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society (TRAILS). Both have appointments in the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS), which provided computing clusters for the project.

Given AI’s increasing influence in online communication, it is important to understand the role of intergroup bias, especially as AI systems learn human behaviors and take on roles such as a poster, commenter or mediator, noted the researchers.

“AI systems are increasingly taking a part in online communities, and these systems are extremely good at picking up every subtle pattern in human behavior,” Daumé said. “We found that when strangers judge an everyday conflict, they're a little more likely to side with someone who shares their gender or is close to their age — very clearly opening the door for AI systems to do the same, and likely exacerbate that behavior.”