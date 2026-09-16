Maryland Today

Few things are more satisfying than biting into a juicy peach or crisp apple plucked right from the tree—but before you head out to local farms this fall, don’t be surprised if you’re not finding the same bountiful branches as years past.

The culprit: a warm spring leading into a late-April hard freeze that turned blossoms brown and killed just-formed fruits, decimating parts of Maryland’s fruit industry and dramatically decreasing yields for others.

When University of Maryland Extension educator Dave Myers walked the rows at the Anne Arundel Urban Farm Research Clinic the morning after temperatures plummeted to the low to mid-20s, he found that almost 100% of his grapes were gone, along with half of his apples and one-third of his peaches.

“It’s probably as bad as it’s been any time in 50 years,” he said. “Our fruit trees think we’re more south than we are, because Maryland’s in a transition zone, so we tend to flower early.”

The damage reverberated across the state. A Maryland Farm Bureau survey showed a 67% crop loss from the freeze, and in June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a disaster declaration for 12 Maryland counties, giving growers easier access to emergency loans.

But farmers are resilient, Myers said, and the tough season shouldn’t prevent Marylanders from having a relaxing afternoon at a vineyard or fruitful day at the local pick-your-own farm. He and plant science and landscape architecture Professor Emeritus Chris Walsh give a heads up on what to expect: