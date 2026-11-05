Maryland Today

James Martin raced to the woman splayed on the ground, one arm severed above the wrist. He grabbed scissors from his medic’s bag and sheared off her clothes, preparing to apply a tourniquet, when a geyser of blood erupted from her upper thigh.

“Don’t let me die,” whimpered the woman, her chest heaving.

“I’m trying not to, lady,” Martin said, plugging her wound with a gloved finger and explaining she’d been in a car crash.

Martin scanned the scene: a 13-vehicle pileup in which a city bus rear-ended a school bus and a garbage truck flattened a sedan. Two dozen victims were hurt, some semiconscious and wailing, others staggering around like zombies. “I need some help! He’s stuck in the truck and can’t breathe!” a man cried in the smoky distance.

In reality, no tragedy had occurred. The smashed-up vehicles were part of a simulation at the Fairfax Urban Search and Rescue’s training facility in Lorton, Va., and the victims were role players plastered with horror-film-grade blood, along with two manikins — including Tammy, the woman with the groin injury — who can talk via artificial intelligence and appear to breathe, pulsate and bleed.

A crowd of EMTs, police officers and U.S. military representatives had assembled on this mild summer morning to watch a live experiment run by a University of Maryland robotics team to showcase an A.I. system it developed to aid the lifesaving efforts of first responders like Martin. With limited numbers, medics often can’t locate, let alone treat, everyone at once at a mass casualty scene.

In the 10 minutes before Martin and his partner, Vienna, entered the simulation, two drones and three autonomous four-legged robot “dogs” had pinpointed and photographed victims, used an algorithm to assess their injuries, then fed the results to the medics, via WiFi-powered tablets that displayed GPS maps with their locations. In a future real-life scenario, the medics would study this information in an ambulance racing to the scene, getting a head start on triaging victims and determining whom to treat first.

“If a medic can get to certain patients in 10 minutes they’ll live; if not, they’ll die,” said Derek A. Paley, the Willis H. Young Jr. Professor of Aerospace Engineering Education and leader of the UMD team, named RoboScout, comprising more than two dozen students, researchers and faculty.

The simulation was a preview of what’s to come starting Friday, when RoboScout will compete as a finalist in the 2023-26 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Triage Challenge in College Station, Texas. Fourteen university and industry teams will be judged on how well their high-tech systems could assist military and civilian first responders, vying for a $1.5 million grand prize in the weeklong competition sponsored by the Pentagon’s advanced technology R&D agency.

For healthcare workers reacting to school shootings, military battles and highway pileups, AI assistance could be a boon, not just with triage but by providing real-time information to surgeons standing by at hospitals.

“This technology is important for homeland security,” said Jody Cantu, the Air Force Research Laboratory’s En Route Care technical lead that oversees the research programs for transport and care for airmen injured in battle. Her team is in contract talks with Paley to develop a RoboScout-like system for situations where airmen might have been exposed to dangerous chemicals in a warzone.

“That would make it a mass casualty scenario, but you don’t want your medics to become casualties, too, so we’d deploy the RoboScout platform first,” she said.