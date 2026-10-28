Maryland Today

The University of Maryland on Tuesday celebrated its progress toward a new Shuttle-UM 27-bus electric fleet, a milestone in the university’s sustainability commitment propelled by a nearly $40 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

UMD President Darryll J. Pines joined university and community leaders, elected officials and members of the Department of Transportation Services to celebrate the arrival of the buses. The fleet is expected to save approximately 130,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year.

“The arrival of our first eight electric Shuttle-UM buses and their integration into our fleet is a statement of intent — that we will always be forward-looking, proactive and environmentally conscious as we grow and evolve our university operations and serve our people,” said Pines.

“It is an accomplishment that was made possible through partnership and hard work. We are incredibly grateful for the nearly $40 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration that made this possible, as well as the contributions of so many folks on our campus.”

The grant was supported by members of the Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“Supporting electric bus service in and around the University of Maryland, College Park will not only help students get around campus, it will help keep our neighborhoods cleaner and quieter for all Prince Georgians,” said Ivey.

The grant, awarded through the FTA's Low-No Program, funded 27 electric buses (16 at 35 feet and 11 at 40 feet) and 16 charging stations with 32 charging ports. The buses are progressively replacing Shuttle-UM's oldest vehicles, serve all of its routes and can travel close to 250 miles on a full charge.

Eight buses are already in service, and once the full fleet arrives this spring, the majority of Shuttle-UM’s fleet will be electric or hybrid. Only a handful of other universities own and operate electric buses.