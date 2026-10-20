Maryland Today

Looking to add a different kind of outdoor activity to your lineup this fall? A year-old facility right outside the University of Maryland lets you take a whack at one of the fastest-growing sports in the world—and no, it’s not pickleball.

Glassbox Padel Club, located next to the College Park Airport in Discovery District Maryland, is one of just three exclusive destinations in the DMV to play the tennis-squash hybrid. It’s scored big among members of the UMD community since opening last October, with Terps—many of whom have played in padel’s epicenters overseas—making up the majority of its regulars and employees.

“In Spain, it’s a really popular sport. We know that in the U.S., it’s less developed. So when we heard about this club, it was great news, because we didn’t expect to have padel here,” said Nicolas Campos M.S. ’26, who came to UMD from Madrid to study civil and mechanical engineering. “It’s a good place to connect with other people.”

Padel, played in teams of two on an enclosed indoor or outdoor court, originated in Mexico in the 1960s, later swelling to popularity in Spain, Italy, Argentina and other European and Latin American countries and now played in more than 150. Though it’s not as familiar in the U.S., interest—and investment—have recently been on the upswing.

Distinct from its similarly surging pickle-y counterpart, padel uses a perforated racket instead of a flat, solid one, with a ball that’s closer to a tennis ball than a wiffle ball. It’s scored just like tennis, but athletes are allowed to play the ball off the walls.