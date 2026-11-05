Maryland Today

The University of Maryland has again achieved some of the highest undergraduate graduation rates in the country among public universities, according to a new annual report released by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

UMD ranks No. 7 and No. 12, respectively, for the percentage of students at state universities completing their bachelor’s degrees within four (77.1%) and six (88.7%) years. Among the same group, the university ranks No. 1 in the state of Maryland and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

The report includes data from more than 2,300 U.S. colleges as of Aug. 31, 2024, and counts students seeking bachelor’s degrees who first enrolled in 2018 and graduated in 2022 (four years) and 2024 (six years). The report uses data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

These rankings represent UMD’s continued improvements in graduation rates. In the last decade, the university’s four-year graduation rate rose over 10 percentage points; and, for the first time, UMD achieved a four-year graduation rate exceeding 80% (81.7%) for the students who entered in 2022 and graduated in 2026.

UMD’s strong graduation rates reflect a universitywide commitment to helping students make progress toward their degrees and succeed academically and personally. Units across campus, from Academic Affairs to Student Affairs and more, work together to provide students with individualized guidance, academic support and opportunities to engage fully in the university community.

Among the initiatives supporting student success are individualized graduation plans, created with the help of academic advisors, along with a universitywide emphasis on experiential learning opportunities.

The Academic Achievement Programs, the C. D. Mote, Jr. Incentive Awards Program and the Maryland Promise Program, among others, provide cohort-based wraparound services and evidence-based support services that raise retention and graduation rates for students who have not traditionally had access to higher education.

The Teaching and Learning Transformation Center's learning success programs include guided study sessions, math success coaching, academic coaching and learning-strategy workshops. Additional resources, including the Counseling Center, University Health Center, Career Center and Office of the Dean of Students, provide important wellness resources and supports, while the Campus Pantry and Thrive Center for Essential Needs provide extra services, addressing food, financial and housing insecurity.

Together, these efforts help create an environment in which students have the resources, guidance and support to make the most of their Maryland experience and reach their academic goals.