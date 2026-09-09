- September 09, 2026
- By Maryland Today Staff
The University of Maryland has expanded its array of degree and certificate programs in Fall 2026 to meet the interests of students and the demands of a changing workforce.
As this semester’s scheduling adjustment deadline of Sept. 14 approaches, it’s not too late to consider picking up a course that can open the door for a new major, minor or graduate degree or more.
Highlights include a new B.A. in human-centered AI and a minor in AI in architecture, both aimed at preparing Terps for artificial intelligence-infused jobs.
Each of these programs grew out of faculty expertise and responds to questions students are already asking: how to use AI responsibly, how to understand the world across languages and cultures, and how to manage a watershed or coastline,” said Associate Provost for Academic Planning Will Reed. “They connect what students want to learn with the skills employers need.”
See the full list of undergraduate options and graduate programs.
Graduate Program
The Doctor of Information Science in Information Science Leadership and Community Engagement (College of Information) is a practitioner-oriented program for professionals in information organizations such as libraries, archives, museums, colleges and universities, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Designed to prepare graduates for institution-level leadership, the program centers community engagement and prepares students to immediately apply what they learn to their careers.
Graduate Certificate of Professional Studies
The Program Planning in Public Health and Physical Activity certificate program (School of Public Health) provides an introduction to integrating evidence-based practices in health promotion into community health-based programming grounded in physical activity. Students will learn to distinguish key theories, research and critical issues in public health and physical activity to guide program initiatives.
Undergraduate Programs
The Bachelor of Arts in Global Culture and Thought (College of Arts and Humanities) fosters multilingual engagement with the cultures of a globalized world through classroom and experiential learning. Unlike traditional language majors, it allows students to pair rigorous cultural study with one or two target languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Students can choose to study one language in depth or split their language study between two languages other than English. The program also gives students the flexibility to explore culture alongside or even before beginning language study.
The Bachelor of Arts in Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (College of Arts and Humanities) makes core AI concepts accessible to students from a wide range of backgrounds while emphasizing ethical, social and human perspectives. Students can begin taking classes toward the degree this fall and choose from seven specializations: arts; design and user experience; ethics; language and cognition; logic, epistemology and machine learning; law, policy and governance; and society, culture and technology. Technical classes focused on programming and machine learning are also part of the curriculum.
The Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Resource Economics (College of Agriculture and Natural Resources) brings together economics, environmental science, data analysis, and policy to prepare students to tackle environmental and natural resource challenges. Students in the major will explore questions such as: How will AI and data centers change our energy needs and planning? Who should pay for the growing costs of floods, wildfires, extreme heat, and other climate impacts? Does pushing for sustainable resource use mean losing jobs, or can it create jobs?
New Undergraduate Minors
The Artificial Intelligence in Architecture minor (College of Architecture, Planning and Preservation) for students in the architecture major, explores how AI is transforming building design as well the larger built environment. It will guide students in the practical and ethical application of AI in the design process, from data-driven analysis of a building’s energy performance to rapidly testing design ideas. Students will gain foundational concepts and develop technical fluency through applied studio work across five required courses.
The minor in American Sign Language (College of Education) develops intermediate skills in ASL and an in-depth understanding of Deaf culture and history. In addition to taking four required core classes focusing on building sign language proficiency and cultural knowledge, students will also pursue one elective course in linguistics, education or hearing and speech sciences. Coursework will highlight respectful interactions, differences in dialects and signing styles, and the importance of accessibility and advocacy. The minor is open to UMD students from any major.
The Chesapeake Bay: Watersheds and Water Resources minor (College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences) offers a formal way for students from all disciplines to gain literacy in the bay’s ecosystem, which shapes everything in Maryland from the seafood industry to real estate values to environmental policy debates in Annapolis. For students already headed into environmental careers, the minor provides a strong foundation for estuarine work anywhere in the world.