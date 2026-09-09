Maryland Today

The University of Maryland has expanded its array of degree and certificate programs in Fall 2026 to meet the interests of students and the demands of a changing workforce.

As this semester’s scheduling adjustment deadline of Sept. 14 approaches, it’s not too late to consider picking up a course that can open the door for a new major, minor or graduate degree or more.

Highlights include a new B.A. in human-centered AI and a minor in AI in architecture, both aimed at preparing Terps for artificial intelligence-infused jobs.

Each of these programs grew out of faculty expertise and responds to questions students are already asking: how to use AI responsibly, how to understand the world across languages and cultures, and how to manage a watershed or coastline,” said Associate Provost for Academic Planning Will Reed. “They connect what students want to learn with the skills employers need.”

See the full list of undergraduate options and graduate programs.