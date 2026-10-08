Maryland Today

University of Maryland Physics Professor Greg Sullivan remembers raising an eyebrow at an idea shared during a professional workshop he attended in the early 1990s: a cosmic particle detector made up of thousands of light sensors embedded throughout a cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice.

The audacious proposal was the centerpiece of a search for never-before-observed high-energy neutrinos — almost massless particles that can carry information from black holes and the cores of stars — that Francis Halzen, a physicist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was advancing.

“At first blush, I thought to myself he was crazy!” Sullivan said recently. “But, fortunately for me, after talking with him over time, he convinced me of his vision.”



Halzen was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday "for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin," the Nobel Committee announced. It noted that he "has led an international team of researchers and engineers” including Sullivan, who served as a lead scientist and spokesman for the project when it came online in 2011 and announced its first neutrino observation in 2013.

“I am very grateful to his leadership and vision, which have benefited so many of us, including a large IceCube group that has grown at UMD,” Sullivan said this week.

The Maryland IceCube team joined the collaboration 25 years ago, and today comprises one of the largest groups out of the 450 scientists from 14 countries. In addition to Sullivan, it currently includes physics faculty members Kara Hoffman, Erik Blaufuss, Michael Larson and Brian Clark; software engineer Don la Dieu; postdoctoral scholars Bennett Brinson ’20 and Rachel Procter-Murphy Ph.D. ’26; and graduate students Taylor St Jean, Emma Tintinger and Aishwarya Vijai. Over the years, the group has advised 17 graduate students.

UMD physicists helped lead the design and construction of IceCube’s computer data systems, developed the software used to analyze the data and built an alert system that allows telescopes worldwide to make coordinated observations of interesting events within minutes. They play a major role in operating the observatory and lead a major share of the collaboration's data analysis.

“This year's Nobel Prize in physics recognizes a transformative vision that opened a new window on the universe. I congratulate Francis Halzen and the entire IceCube team on this well-deserved honor,” said Amitabh Varshney, dean of UMD’s College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences. “We are proud of the University of Maryland researchers who contributed to this vision over a quarter century and continue to advance neutrino astronomy and deepen our understanding of the cosmos’s most powerful phenomena.”