The University of Maryland has been chosen to participate in a national research project examining ways to improve student success in introductory math courses.

Led by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) in collaboration with the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities, the project brings together 25 institutions to examine student outcomes in gateway math courses.

Participating universities will contribute anonymized student-level data to help identify patterns in introductory math outcomes, such as rates of students earning Ds or Fs or withdrawing from gateway math courses. This work also seeks to identify patterns that point to opportunities for improvement.

“These types of comparative studies help us benchmark our outcomes against those of our peers and understand what changes are possible and their potential impact on similar student populations,” said Marco Molinaro, UMD’s executive director for educational effectiveness and analytics, who is leading the university’s participation in the project. “Like many of our peer institutions, we face challenges with introductory math course outcomes. Being part of this study gives us an opportunity to examine our own progress in a broader context and expand our thinking about potential solutions.”

This is the university’s second time participating in one of APLU’s studies on this topic.

This work complements the university’s Math Success Initiative, a cross-campus multiyear collaboration, focused on strengthening math placement, enhancing math instruction, expanding tutoring and test-retaking resources while using AI tools to improve the student experience and support faculty in structuring introductory math courses.

Representatives from participating institutions will gather in January to hear preliminary research insights, learn from universities with promising reforms and participate in discussions about how data can inform and advance meaningful math reform. At the meeting, Molinaro will present on how we can use quantitative and qualitative data to inform and advance meaningful progress.

A news release from APLU added, “By looking across institutions rather than examining campuses individually, the project aims to help the field identify cross-cutting challenges and approaches that could improve gateway mathematics outcomes at scale. Together, quantitative research, institutional case studies, and convening will contribute to the development of an open-access collection of research, tools, resources and examples designed to help colleges and universities assess challenges in gateway mathematics and implement and sustain effective reforms.”