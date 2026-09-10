Skip site navigation
Maryland Today
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Campus & Community

Is This Club Real?

Before the First Look Fair, take our quiz on what you might—or might not—find there.

First Look Fair hosts over 650 student clubs, organizations, and campus departments on McKeldin Mall on September 12, 2025. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle /University of Maryland.

More than 650 student clubs and organizations will be at McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland’s First Look Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Want to spill and sip the tea with other Terps? Or meet up with Taylor Swift fans “behind the mall”? Or get the latest buzz on beekeeping?  

These are among the more than 650 student clubs and organizations claiming a spot on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland’s First Look Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. One of UMD’s most popular traditions, it is expected to draw in thousands of new and returning students.

The event, hosted by the Adele H. Stamp Student Union and Student Organization Resource Center (SORC), will feature “neighborhoods” of tables tightly packed across the mall, manned by students from social, cultural and religious to creative, athletic, pre-professional and academic groups seeking to recruit new members. 

“Organizations are here. They want to engage with you. They want you to find them,” said William Post, manager for student organization development in the SORC. “The First Look Fair is one step at the start of the semester to raise that awareness, particularly for our new students.” 

In the meantime, can you spot a real UMD club versus a fake one? Click here to take our quiz

Find a full list of organizations participating in the First Look Fair on its web page and a map there and on the UMD app to navigate it.

Attendees can pick up one of four free new enamel pins representing different student interests at the SORC table by the sundial. 

Is this club real? UMD Has more than 900 registered clubs listed at terplink.umd.edu. Which of the following are on the list or are fakes?

Click here to take the quiz! (View and download the content as text)(Illustrations via Adobe Stock; quiz created by Valerie Morgan)

Topics

Campus & Community

Tags

Student Experience

Units

Division of Student Affairs

Related Articles

Campus & Community

August 26, 2026
Recognition highlights the university’s commitment to affordability, access and student success

Campus & Community

August 26, 2026
As retailers launch new line of apparel, take our quiz on the series and author Jeff Kinney ’93.