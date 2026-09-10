Maryland Today

Want to spill and sip the tea with other Terps? Or meet up with Taylor Swift fans “behind the mall”? Or get the latest buzz on beekeeping?

These are among the more than 650 student clubs and organizations claiming a spot on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland’s First Look Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. One of UMD’s most popular traditions, it is expected to draw in thousands of new and returning students.

The event, hosted by the Adele H. Stamp Student Union and Student Organization Resource Center (SORC), will feature “neighborhoods” of tables tightly packed across the mall, manned by students from social, cultural and religious to creative, athletic, pre-professional and academic groups seeking to recruit new members.

“Organizations are here. They want to engage with you. They want you to find them,” said William Post, manager for student organization development in the SORC. “The First Look Fair is one step at the start of the semester to raise that awareness, particularly for our new students.”

In the meantime, can you spot a real UMD club versus a fake one? Click here to take our quiz!