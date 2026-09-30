Maryland Today

SpaceX’s Starship on Monday reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 next‑generation communications satellites, marking a pivotal moment in the commercial space race and signaling rapid shifts in the economics of moving huge loads of cargo off the planet.

The largest and most powerful rocket ever flown, Starship lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas in the company’s latest bid to move commercial payloads into low-earth orbit (below 1,200 miles in altitude) where most satellites operate. Increasingly, they don’t just support government system but provide home internet and Wi-Fi on airplanes, and carry text messages to cell phones in places lacking cell towers.

In an interview following the launch, Jon Crocker, assistant dean for executive education at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, explained why the flight mattered for more than just SpaceX’s business. Crocker leads Space at Smith, an initiative that brings together academic and industry expertise to examine the commercial space economy.

Below, he offers insights into how Starship could reshape space commerce, defense procurement and the emerging economy of—and international competition for—low Earth orbit.