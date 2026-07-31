Maryland Today

University of Maryland researchers discovered a new approach to treating venomous snake bites—using the same toxin-blocking proteins that snakes evolved to protect themselves from their own venom. The team found that specific combinations of blood proteins from western diamondback rattlesnakes provided unprecedented neutralizing power against the venom of multiple dangerous snake species.

The research, led by Distinguished University Professor of Biology Sean B. Carroll and published Wednesday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offers a promising way to formulate more potent antivenoms against deadly snakebites.

“This is one of those great stories when nature has already solved a problem we’ve been grappling with for decades,” said Carroll, who also holds the Andrew and Mary Balo and Nicholas and Susan Simon Endowed Chair.

Snakebites remain one of the world's most neglected tropical diseases, killing an estimated 80,000 to 140,000 people each year and leaving hundreds of thousands more with permanent disabilities, according to the World Health Organization. Many victims live in rural regions where access to effective antivenoms is limited.

And while they do save lives, today’s antivenoms—made by immunizing large animals with snake venom and harvesting the resulting antibodies—are expensive to manufacture, vary in quality and effectiveness against the wide array of venom toxins from different snake species, and can trigger severe immune reactions. These limitations drive researchers to seek better ways of treating snakebites—in this case, by going back to the source.

“We’ve known from anecdotes for 100 years that vipers tend to be resistant to their own venom,” Carroll said. “But for a long time, nobody knew what exactly was circulating in their blood that protected them.”