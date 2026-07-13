Skip site navigation
Maryland Today
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Arts & Culture

Making Acquaintances Through Photographs

At the Stamp Gallery, a new, student-curated exhibition turns strangers in D.C. into main characters

95 C67546 B131 44 A6 B568 949850 AB0 DF3 1920x1080

Untitled, Sofía Sebastián, 2018
In this high-contrast image, a man checks his phone as people swirl around him—a moment of solitude (or perhaps loneliness) in the hustle and bustle of urban life. “This photo was consistent with the meaning of the exhibit,” said Sydney Feurer '29, who curated the Stamp Gallery exhibition "Basement." “We’re circling in on individuals and recognizing their lives.” 

“Another hundred people just got off of the train,” sings Marta, a fast-talking New Yorker in Stephen Sondheim’s urban musical, “Company.” The ode to the blur of humanity—all together in one place but still entirely separate—could be the theme song for “Basement,” a new exhibition that opens Monday in the Stamp Gallery.

Curated by Sydney Feurer ’29, in one of two undergraduate-curated exhibitions held every summer at the gallery, “Basement” strives to get to know some of the nameless people who scurry by us as we keep our faces glued to our phones. “It’s a way to recognize that the people that you walk by have a life and are part of a community,” said Feurer. (The name of the exhibition, said Feurer, is a nod to an invisible but essential foundation—like the lives led by people we don’t know.)

Feurer wanted to highlight some of Washington, D.C.’s photographers and photojournalists, a nod to her sister and father, both photographers, and the University of Maryland’s journalism students. She’d also noticed that most recent student-curated Stamp Gallery exhibits hadn’t included much photography. 

Here, Feurer shares some of her favorite photos—and strangers—from the exhibition.

kids sit on curb eating popsicles

“Kids in Summer,” DiAnte Jenkins, 2024

This image of children sitting on a curb eating popsicles is “raw and authentic,” said Feurer. Its depiction of youthful fun on a sticky summer day runs counter to the buttoned-up, productivity-maximizing image many people have of Washingtonians. “At the end of the day, the city is still a place where people grow up,” said Feurer. 

drag queen with curlers in hair lifts caution tape

Untitled, Sofía Sebastián, 2021

Since 1986, stilettoed runners have gathered on 17th Street in Northwest D.C. every October to take part in the High Heel Drag Race. The one-and-a-half block race, held the Tuesday before Halloween, is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that has long been anchored in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. In this image, one of the participants gets ready for the mad dash. “I wanted to capture a space where people can be themselves, dress up how they want and have fun,” said Feurer. 

crowd of people at punk music venue

Untitled, Jim Saah, undated

Photojournalist Jim Saah was a regular at legendary venues like the Black Cat and the 9:30 Club, where he documented the city’s thriving punk scene in the ’80s and ’90s. Feurer wanted to highlight the longtime presence of sub-cultures that monument- and museum-hoppers might not know about, she said. “We focused on the little moments that we don’t really get to see as tourists or visitors,” she said. 

mother tends to her crying child

“Cinco de Mayo,” JR Landolina, 2024 

In this photo taken at a Cinco de Mayo celebration, photographer JR Landolina focuses on a very human interaction as a mother tends to her crying child. “It’s something that we see every day, but it’s giving them their own space in an area that’s so crowded and bustling,” said Feurer. “It makes the city feel not so cold.”

“Basement” runs July 13-Aug. 14. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13. The Stamp Gallery’s summer hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Topics

Arts & Culture

Tags

Visual Arts Studio Art Arts Student Experience

Units

College of Arts and Humanities Division of Student Affairs

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

July 01, 2026
Buzzy titles include thrillers, romances and a memoir

Arts & Culture

June 17, 2026
Orchestra of UMD’s National Orchestral Institute + Festival Will Perform Under Renowned Conductor Marin Alsop