Maryland Today

Deep inside a climate-controlled storage facility in Suitland, Md., hundreds of pieces of pottery, tools, beads and tobacco pipes once used by the Piscataway Conoy people sit tucked away in drawers and cabinets.

The artifacts were collected by researchers and institutions in the 19th and early 20th centuries and now reside in the Smithsonian’s Museum Support Center, joining nearly 150 million objects from around the world.

Most Piscataway community members have never had the chance to directly experience these parts of their heritage, but that will soon begin to change.

The collaboration between the University of Maryland, the Smithsonian and the Piscataway Conoy Tribe is working to reconnect some of those objects with the descendants of those who crafted and put them to use, as well as the broader public. Using advanced 3D scanning technology, the team is creating high-quality replicas of selected Piscataway artifacts, with the goal of distributing the reproductions to the community.

The project grew out of a partnership between Diana Marsh, associate professor in the College of Information, and Associate Professor Shelbi Nahwilet Meissner’s Indigenous Futures Lab. They connected Quint Gregory, director of the Michelle Smith Collaboratory for Visual Culture, with Mario Harley, a leader in the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.

Gregory’s primary method, photogrammetry, builds highly accurate 3D models from photographs taken at dozens of angles. From these models, replicas can be fabricated two ways: through additive 3D printing in wood or metal, or through CNC carving, where a cutting tool subtracts material from a block of native wood until it matches the scanned object exactly. The carved replicas are then hand-painted with natural pigments to match the original.

Eric Hollinger, a repatriation specialist and archaeologist at the Museum Support Center, has been a key Smithsonian partner throughout the effort. “We have seen an increased interest from tribes in 3D digitization and replication of objects for educational purposes,” he said.

[Project Embraces Tribal History With Modern Technology]