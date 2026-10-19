Maryland Today

With Fall Break sweeping away a few days of Homecoming Week like leaves in the wind, Terps had no choice: From open houses to open mics, they amped up their school spirit for four days instead.

The University of Maryland squeezed in over 20 events, with top attractions including Sal Vulcano ("Impractical Jokers") and Josh Johnson ("The Daily Show") and headlining SEE's Comedy Show, the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Step Show and Terp Carnival. Others ran the gamut from a food truck festival to a flu shot clinic.

The carnival was pushed inside by a forecasted rainstorm, but students packed the Adele H. Stamp Student Union's Grand Ballroom to meet the grand marshal, former NFL star Vernon Davis '07, get a free scoop of ice cream blended in his honor, and take home this year's Homecoming scarf.

The weather dried out on Saturday morning in time for the Alumni Association's massive Alumni Homecoming Beer Garden and Tailgate and many other celebrations hosted by schools and colleges, alumni groups, fraternities and sororities, and alums and families with Terp spirit to spare.

Terps wore red and filled the student section at the football game against Rutgers, but Maryland fell to the Scarlet Knights, 37-30.