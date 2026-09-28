Maryland Today

- September 28, 2026
- By Sala Levin ’10
As the fall semester heats up academically and midterms creep closer, students may feel something else sneaking up on them: stress or anxiety. Now, a week of programming offers Terps a chance to reset and learn ways to take care of themselves psychologically and emotionally.
During Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, University of Maryland community members can explore stress reduction techniques, get screened for emotional and psychological conditions, and connect with one another over music. Hosted by the UMD Mental Health Coalition, the annual slate of events is a moment for students to “pause and focus on their mental health and if there’s anything they want to be doing to maintain or improve their mental health,” said Allison Asarch, coordinator for outreach and consultation services for the Counseling Center.
Here are four highlights for students and another for faculty and staff to check out during the week.
Caring Campus Symposium
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Stamp (Benjamin Banneker Room)
The symposium is an opportunity for faculty and staff to learn how to “support students, support themselves and stay up to date on important topics and trends related to mental health,” said Asarch. Attendees can choose one of two tracks (Our Camps and Mental Health or Hot Topics in Mental Health) and attend up to four sessions related to their chosen track. Subjects covered include supporting graduate students, mental health and AI, managing climate anxiety, and healthy relationships.
Self-Care Fair
Wednesday, Sept. 30, Noon-3 p.m., McKeldin Mall
Petting therapy dogs, playing carnival games and eating delicious treats are all part of the fair. “It’s so much fun to be outside all together as a campus doing things that allow us to engage in self-care,” said Asarch. “It’s always a huge highlight of the week.”
Mindset Matters: Reflect, Connect and Prepare for the Semester
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., 1310 Tawes Hall
This open conversation about the intersection of mental health and academics is the brainchild of Joshua Lee ’27, who started leading discussions like this one for his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, last year. Now open to the whole campus, the event will get students thinking and talking about “how we prepare ourselves mentally and emotionally for the semester ahead,” said Asarch.
Cozy Concert Series
Thursday, Oct. 1, 5-7 p.m., Stamp Student Union (Baltimore Room)
Live music and a coffeehouse vibe will welcome students on Thursday evening. “Students can come by, relax, connect with each other, connect with the arts and music, interact with their creative side or spend time in an artistic mode,” said Asarch. “That can be really helpful for mental health.” Student performers will provide the soundtrack for the evening, and Terps can pop in and stay as long as they like.
Mental Health Screenings
Friday, Oct. 2, Noon-3 p.m., Stamp southeast entrance
Mental health providers from the Counseling Center will conduct free screenings for conditions like anxiety and depression. Screenings are important whether students have had them before and want to check the status of their mental health, or whether it’s their first time interacting with a mental health care professional, said Asarch. After the screening, providers will consult with students privately about their results.
TopicsCampus & Community