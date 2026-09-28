Maryland Today

As the fall semester heats up academically and midterms creep closer, students may feel something else sneaking up on them: stress or anxiety. Now, a week of programming offers Terps a chance to reset and learn ways to take care of themselves psychologically and emotionally.

During Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, University of Maryland community members can explore stress reduction techniques, get screened for emotional and psychological conditions, and connect with one another over music. Hosted by the UMD Mental Health Coalition, the annual slate of events is a moment for students to “pause and focus on their mental health and if there’s anything they want to be doing to maintain or improve their mental health,” said Allison Asarch, coordinator for outreach and consultation services for the Counseling Center.

Here are four highlights for students and another for faculty and staff to check out during the week.